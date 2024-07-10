Social Media Leads to Arrest of Brazilian Drug Lord After Two Years on the Run

A high-profile Brazilian drug lord, Ronald Roland, was apprehended by police after evading capture for two years. The arrest was facilitated by the social media activities of his wife, Andrezza de Lima, who inadvertently revealed their location through her Instagram posts.

Ronald Roland, 50, had been a fugitive with alleged connections to Mexican drug cartels and was suspected of laundering $900 million over the past five years. His capture occurred when his wife tagged their lunch location on Instagram, exposing their whereabouts. De Lima, who owns a bikini shop used as one of the 100 businesses to launder money, frequently flaunted their luxurious lifestyle on the platform, including trips to Paris, Dubai, and the Maldives.

This is not the first time social media has played a role in Roland’s arrest. He was previously detained after his ex-wife posted incriminating content online. The recent arrest highlights the growing influence of social media in law enforcement efforts.

Social media reacts

The news of Roland’s arrest quickly spread on social media, eliciting a range of reactions. One user remarked, “Attention is an addiction,” while another commented, “Can’t get any stupid than that.” A third questioned, “How did she even have an account? I’d be scared.”

Federal police officer Ricardo Ruiz, speaking to Fantástico, emphasized the improbability of the bikini business alone funding their extravagant lifestyle. ““There are ads for bikinis but whether the bikinis were enough to buy multi-million dollar aircraft or luxury vehicles is another question,” he said. Ruiz also mentioned that Roland was a cautious individual, involved in numerous criminal organizations across South and Central America and Mexico.

“We found partners of companies, for example, who work in a restaurant, but who are partners in several companies that moved tens of millions of reals,” Ruiz added, shedding light on the extensive network used for money laundering.

“He is a very cautious person. There were numerous PF operations that investigated criminal organisations prominently involved in drug trafficking throughout South and Central America and Mexico , and Ronald was investigated in these operations for association with these major drug traffickers,” the federal police officer told the Mirror.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Roland and his wife have refused to discuss the matter. They issued a statement indicating they would not comment at this time. De Lima is also under investigation for her potential involvement in Roland’s criminal activities.