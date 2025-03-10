Social Media Users Face Disruptions As X Goes Down Globally, Will Elon Musk React?

The microblogging platform X, owned by Elon Musk, has become non-operational for a segment of its users. This marks a rare instance of a major disruption, as the platform has largely remained stable in recent times.

Social media users are facing disruptions as X, formerly known as Twitter, experiences an outage. Many users have reported issues accessing the platform and its features, sparking discussions across the internet.

X Goes Down for Several Users

This is not the first time a major social media platform has gone offline. Previously, Instagram and Facebook encountered similar technical issues, affecting millions of users worldwide.

In 2024, a significant tech outage occurred due to a cloud service malfunction, leading to widespread disruptions across multiple online platforms.

Additionally, a flawed software update from security firm CrowdStrike recently caused one of the largest IT outages in history, impacting millions of Windows PCs. Analysts estimate that this downtime could cost Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. an estimated $5.4 billion.

Reports Confirm X Outage Peak

The outage of X (formerly Twitter) was confirmed by DownDetector, a platform that tracks real-time service disruptions. Reports indicate that the outage peaked at approximately 15:00 IST and is still affecting users.

X was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in 2022 for a staggering $44 billion. Since the acquisition, the platform has undergone major transformations, including rebranding and feature upgrades.

With X being inaccessible, users have turned to alternative platforms such as Threads and Facebook to express their frustrations and share their experiences regarding the ongoing outage.

For real-time updates on X’s service restoration, stay tuned to Downdetector and official announcements from the platform.

