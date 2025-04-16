A rare G4 geomagnetic storm is streaking across Earth’s magnetic field tonight, setting the stage for a dazzling aurora spectacle — and potential disruptions — across parts of the United States.

A rare G4 geomagnetic storm is streaking across Earth’s magnetic field tonight, setting the stage for a dazzling aurora spectacle — and potential disruptions — across parts of the United States.

Night sky watchers across the United States have another reason to look up tonight. A severe geomagnetic storm, classified as G4 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is currently sweeping past Earth, driven by a fresh blast of solar particles from the Sun. The resulting atmospheric activity may paint vivid auroras across the skies, potentially reaching as far south as Alabama.

Solar Cycle Activity Picks Up, Launching Coronal Mass Ejections

The Sun is in a particularly active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, and over the past week, it has unleashed a rapid series of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — massive bursts of plasma and magnetic field from the solar corona — aimed directly at Earth. One of these eruptions has already triggered moderate geomagnetic storms and is expected to intensify after dusk on April 16, potentially continuing into April 18.

NOAA Issues G4-Level Alert for April 16–18

At 5:25 PM Eastern Daylight Time on April 16, 2025, the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm alert. This level of disturbance is one of the highest on the geomagnetic storm scale and can have wide-ranging effects both in the sky and on technological systems on Earth.

The alert remains in place through April 17 and 18 as scientists continue to monitor the storm’s progress. According to NOAA, Earth has been bombarded with solar particles throughout the day. Forecasters are still evaluating whether the current activity is from a second CME or a combination of several bursts merging into one powerful front.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Orientation of Solar Magnetic Field Will Determine Aurora Strength

Whether tonight’s auroral displays dazzle or disappoint will depend largely on how Earth’s magnetic field interacts with the incoming solar material.

“The strength of the light show will depend on how Earth’s magnetic field interacts with the solar bursts,” said Shawn Dahl of the SWPC.

The intensity of geomagnetic activity tends to increase sharply when the CME’s magnetic field points south — opposite to Earth’s field. In contrast, if it points north, the disturbance is typically milder.

Currently, solar wind speeds have surged to roughly 375 miles per second, up from about 250 miles per second earlier in the week. If the magnetic orientation lines up favorably, conditions are primed for a spectacular aurora.

Mid-Latitudes Could See the Effects Beyond the Sky

While auroras are usually confined to polar regions, strong geomagnetic storms like this one can extend their visual and operational impacts into mid-latitude regions — those poleward of about 50 degrees geomagnetic latitude. That means parts of the northern United States could see atmospheric effects and technological disruptions.

Power grid operators may detect voltage fluctuations and false alarms from protective equipment. Satellites in low Earth orbit could experience increased drag, surface charging of instruments, and disruption in attitude-control systems until the storm subsides.

Also Read: Aurora Alert: Northern Lights To Illuminate These 15 States Amid Geomagnetic Storm Forecast