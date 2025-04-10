Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After 18 Years, Demands 7.8 Crore In Compensation

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After 18 Years, Demands 7.8 Crore In Compensation

Jiaru was kidnapped when he was just eight months old. Three men forcefully entered his home in Houyu Village, armed with pincers and sticks, and brutally attacked his grandparents before abducting the child.

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After 18 Years, Demands 7.8 Crore In Compensation

Jiang Jiaru was kidnapped by three men when he was eight months old


An 18-year-old man, Jiang Jiaru, who was abducted as a baby and sold nearly two decades ago, has filed a compensation claim of 6.77 million yuan (approx. Rs 7.8 crore). The case is being heard by the Intermediate People’s Court in Taiwan, Shandong Province, China.

Jiaru was reunited with his biological mother in 2023 after years of separation. During a recent court hearing, he shared the emotional toll the kidnapping had taken on him.

“You’ve inflicted irreparable harm that no amount of money or apology can fix,” he said emotionally.

Infant Abduction Involved Violent Assault

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jiaru was kidnapped when he was just eight months old. Three men forcefully entered his home in Houyu Village, armed with pincers and sticks, and brutally attacked his grandparents before abducting the child.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His grandmother testified that the intruders beat her husband severely, leaving him covered in blood and with bulging eyes from the trauma. She was too terrified to cry for help, as an attacker held an iron pipe to her neck.

“I watched helplessly as they took my grandson away,” she recalled.

Infant Sold for Rs 3.29 Lakh

The abductors sold the child to a couple living in Jining and split the 28,600 yuan (approx. Rs 3.29 lakh) they received.

Court documents revealed a fourth person, surnamed Yuan, who reportedly informed the kidnappers that the child was often left in the care of his grandparents, as his parents worked in another city.

Two of the accused, Lu and Wang, confessed to their roles in the abduction. However, the other two, Yuan and Zeng, denied direct involvement.

Mr. Zeng admitted to introducing the buyer to the group but denied participating in the actual kidnapping. Meanwhile, Mr. Yuan claimed he was unaware of their intentions to abduct the child.

As of now, the verdict remains pending. The case has captured national attention in China, especially as the demand for compensation highlights the lasting trauma of child trafficking and abduction.

ALSO READ: Zelensky Claims 155 Chinese Fighters In Ukraine For Russia, Beijing Denies Involvement

Filed under

latest china news latest viral news Latest world news

James Cameron

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?
newsx

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks
In the video, the girl is

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...
Apple

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...
Jiang Jiaru was kidnapped

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After...
Calling the extradition o

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8 Exam Outside Classroom

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s What That Means

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging

Entertainment

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide