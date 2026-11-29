A 51-year-old Somali-American Uber driver has died days after a brutal attack in a Minneapolis suburb in the United States. The driver, identified as Mohamed Yusuf, was allegedly strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch by a passenger.

Yusuf died on Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center. He had been receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries since the November 14 attack, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The incident has also raised concerns among Minnesota’s Somali community, which is now mourning his death.

Indian-Origin Passenger Faces Upgraded Murder Charge

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel, was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking. However, following Yusuf’s death, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that the charges would be upgraded to second-degree intentional murder. Patel’s attorney, Catherine Turner, said her client was mourning the death.

“Mr. Patel mourns this tragic passing,” Turner wrote in an email. “He and his family ask for the public to withhold judgment as this case is still developing.”

Uber Driver Was Talking to His Brother When Attack Began

According to court documents, Yusuf was speaking to his brother on the phone when he picked up a passenger. His brother is also an Uber driver. During the conversation, Yusuf’s brother allegedly heard the passenger say that he did not like the name Mohamed.

The situation reportedly turned violent soon afterwards. Yusuf’s brother later heard him screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to court filings.

Authorities said Yusuf was attacked, run over with his own vehicle and abandoned in a ditch. Meanwhile, Moriarty has said that there is not enough evidence to establish that the attack was motivated by bias.

Father of Five Had Undergone Five Surgeries

Yusuf’s death has left his family devastated. His eldest son, Mustafa Osman, said earlier that his father had moved to the United States in 1993 and had worked as a driver for several years. He was also the father of five children. After the attack, Osman revealed that his father was in critical condition and had undergone five surgeries. CAIR-Minnesota also expressed condolences to the family and the wider community.

“CAIR-Minnesota extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mohamed’s family, loved ones, and the many fellow drivers and community members who stood with him,” the organisation said.

The incident has sparked fear among Minnesota’s Somali community. The state has the largest Somali population in the United States, with many residents living in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.