Sunday, March 23, 2025
‘Some People From India Have 0 Civic Sense’: Indian Origin In US Slams Newly Shifted Indian Neighbours

In recent months, numerous incidents and viral videos have surfaced, showcasing instances where Indian expatriates have been called out for disruptive behavior in public spaces. From speaking too loudly in restaurants to failing to adhere to local civic norms, such incidents have drawn attention to the challenges of cultural adaptation faced by some members of the Indian diaspora.

A recent viral Reddit post highlighted a particularly contentious case in the United States, where an Indian-origin resident shared his experience of dealing with a new Indian family that had moved into his building. The post, which quickly gained traction, described how the family became notorious for being excessively loud and allegedly lacking basic civic sense. According to the post, their disruptive conversations disturbed the peace of the building, and they were even accused of spitting gutkha on a neighbor’s balcony.

While the authenticity of the claims remains unverified, the debate it sparked is significant. Many online users echoed the sentiment that some Indian expatriates struggle to adapt to the cultural expectations of their new environments. One user commented, “Some people from India have zero civic sense.” Another suggested legal action, advising, “Shoot a video of them spitting and call the police. They’ll stop when they’re slapped with fines.”

Mans Reddit post goes viral

The discussion also took a broader turn, with some netizens pointing out that migration alone does not automatically change behavior. “So many Indians move out of India because of FOMO (fear of missing out) and bandwagon mentality, forgetting that their problems won’t go away because they ARE the problem. The only thing changing is the location.” Another user questioned why apartment management had not taken action, stating, “Why doesn’t the building management evict them? If it’s as bad as you say, they should have been kicked out.”

The Cultural Adaptation Challenge

While these discussions often risk overgeneralization, they do highlight a real concern—cultural adaptability. Every country has its own societal norms and expectations regarding public behavior. What might be commonplace in one’s home country could be perceived as disruptive or inappropriate elsewhere. The transition to a new country requires a level of social awareness and respect for local customs, something that many expatriates navigate with ease, but others struggle with.

Bridging the Gap

This issue underscores the need for better orientation programs for Indian immigrants and travelers. Governments and cultural organizations could play a proactive role in offering guidance on local etiquette and civic expectations. Additionally, community leaders within the Indian diaspora could help foster awareness about maintaining decorum and respecting public spaces.

Moreover, as India grows on the global stage, individual behavior abroad can contribute to the nation’s collective image. While isolated incidents should not define an entire community, addressing such concerns with self-awareness and responsibility will help strengthen the reputation of Indian expatriates worldwide.

In conclusion, cultural integration is a two-way process that involves both immigrants and host communities. Indian expatriates, like all global migrants, must balance the preservation of their cultural identity with the responsibility of adhering to local norms. Ensuring that respect and civic sense guide their behavior will help build stronger, more harmonious communities abroad.

