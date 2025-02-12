Billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump shared the stage at the Oval Office, tackling topics ranging from immigration to an unusual claim about U.S. funding for condoms in Gaza. What followed was a mix of fact-checking, political jabs, and an unexpected cameo by Musk’s young son.

Musk’s Response to Fact-Checking

One of the more contentious moments came when Musk was asked to clarify a claim he had previously shared on X (formerly Twitter). The claim suggested that President Joe Biden’s administration had allocated $50 million for condom distribution in Gaza. However, fact-checkers later determined that the funds were actually designated for Gaza Province in Mozambique, not the Palestinian territory.

A reporter directly questioned Musk about the misstatement, asking, “Mr. Musk, you said on X that $50M of condoms were sent to Gaza. After fact-checking, it was going to Mozambique. Can you correct this?”

$50M of condoms Statement by Elon Musk

Musk acknowledged the possibility of errors in his statements, saying, “Some of my statements might be incorrect and should be corrected.” However, he quickly shifted the conversation by questioning the necessity of such funding, adding, “I’m not sure we should be sending $50M of condoms anywhere. That’s really an enormously large amount of condoms.”

The confusion likely arose due to the existence of two separate locations named “Gaza”—one in Palestine and another in Mozambique. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the funding in question was intended for an AIDS and STD prevention program in Mozambique’s Gaza Province.

Political Reactions and Accusations To Elon Musk

Democrats have repeatedly dismissed allegations that the Biden administration sent condoms to Gaza, labeling the claims as baseless and politically motivated. They argue that there is no credible evidence to support the assertion and accuse Trump and his allies of using the issue to stir controversy.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in on the matter, stating that a review initiated under the Trump administration had uncovered the $50 million allocation for condom distribution. She criticized the spending, calling it a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money.”

Hamas Allegations

The controversy gained further traction due to past allegations that Hamas had repurposed condoms into makeshift incendiary devices, commonly referred to as “condom bombs.” Reports have suggested that militants used condoms attached to explosives and balloons to launch attacks on Israel.

Musk also referenced the issue sarcastically in a separate post on X, mentioning “Magnum” condoms, a brand associated with larger sizes. His remark appeared to allude to reports about Hamas using flaming condoms as weapons.

A Rare Appearance with ‘Little X’

In a notable moment, Musk was accompanied at the White House by his young son, known by the nickname ‘Little X.’ As he and Trump fielded questions from the press, the presence of Musk’s son added an unexpected personal touch to the otherwise intense briefing.

