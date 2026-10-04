Son Abducted, Killed In Hamas Captivity, Then Parents Welcome Baby Boy Using 25-Year-Old Frozen Eggs

The parents of Israeli hostage Almog Sarusi have welcomed a baby boy nearly three years after their son was abducted and later killed in Hamas captivity. Nira and Yigal Sarusi, now in their 60s, named their newborn son Lavi. The baby was born on Yom Kippur, and his circumcision ceremony was held in Ra’anana on Monday. The couple conceived the child using eggs that had been frozen more than 25 years ago during an earlier medical procedure.

Frozen Eggs Helped Bring New Life

Nira and Yigal already had four children, including Almog, before they remembered the eggs that had been preserved decades ago. After losing Almog, the couple decided to find the frozen eggs and explore the possibility of having another child.

The process was not easy. After several attempts, they eventually found a surrogate. The pregnancy and birth were kept private until the family ceremony, The Times of Israel reported. In the invitation for the Brit Milah, the family described the birth as a miracle.

“A miracle happened to us. Thanks to a wonderful surrogate, a son was born to us on Yom Kippur,” the family wrote.

The family also acknowledged the pain of losing Almog while celebrating the arrival of his younger brother.

“We will forever carry in our hearts the pain for Almog, may God avenge his blood, but we are full of hope that alongside the pain we will manage to rejoice in the gifts that God has bestowed upon us.”

‘We Will Not Let Evil Beat Us’

Details of Lavi’s birth were later shared publicly by Almog’s sister Amit Sarusi and Ra’anana Mayor Chaim Broyde, who attended the ceremony. Amit said the family continues to live with the pain of losing Almog.

“The loss, the pain, the longing lives in us at every moment. Nothing will heal the pain, and life goes on alongside it,” she wrote on Instagram. She also spoke about Lavi as Almog’s younger brother.

“But a younger brother was also born to you, from Mom and Dad. We will not let evil beat us; we will continue on your path and make you proud,” Amit wrote. Broyde also described the emotional atmosphere at the ceremony.

“At the circumcision ceremony, there was tremendous longing. Tears. Pain. And something else: a baby bringing a huge smile to a family for whom the meaning of the word ‘life’ is so profound,” he wrote on Facebook.

Who Was Almog Sarusi?

Almog was 26 when he was abducted during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in southern Israel. He had been attending the Nova music festival. According to the Israel Defence Forces, Almog was killed in August 2024 along with five other hostages while they were being held in a tunnel in Gaza. Their bodies were later recovered by Israeli forces.

Almog had reportedly stayed behind during the attack to help his injured girlfriend, Shahar, who was also killed. The other hostages killed alongside him were Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov and Carmel Gat. For the Sarusi family, Lavi’s birth does not erase the loss of Almog. But it has brought a new chapter to a family still carrying the pain of his death.