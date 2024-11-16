South African Court Lifts Blockade At Abandoned Goldmine, Allowing Trapped Miners To Exit

A South African court on Tuesday ordered that the police blockade around an abandoned goldmine in Stilfontein, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped underground, be lifted

A South African court on Tuesday ordered that the police blockade around an abandoned goldmine in Stilfontein, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped underground, be lifted. The ruling was issued after several days of emergency response efforts and mounting concerns for the miners’ safety. Some of the miners, including undocumented migrants, had been underground for a month, trapped there due to the blockade and fear of arrest or deportation.

Court Ruling to Allow Miners to Exit

The Pretoria court issued a temporary order, declaring that governmental and private authorities could no longer block access to the mine. The court stated that anyone inside the mine should be allowed to exit and that no non-emergency personnel could enter except when absolutely necessary. The miners, who have reportedly been living in deplorable conditions, were said to have been surviving on vinegar and toothpaste.

“We are highly relieved that the court has ruled in our favor to bring in relief for these people underground,” said Yasmin Omar, the counsel for the miners. “These people are dying down there, and we have to make sure they get medical attention quickly enough.”

Emergency Aid Under Conditions of Danger

Reports of a body being recovered from the site have surfaced as volunteers entered the mine to assist the miners. Some miners have already been arrested as they emerged, but many remain underground out of fear of arrest or deportation, particularly undocumented migrants. Emergency teams have spent several days on site trying to bring the miners to safety.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) welcomed the court order but made it clear that they would continue to arrest miners who emerge from the mine. “All those who surface will still be evaluated by emergency medical personnel and all those who are fit will be detained, while others will be taken to hospital if needed,” SAPS said.

By Saturday afternoon, three miners had resurfaced, and over 1,000 miners had been arrested.

Unregulated Mining in South Africa

South Africa is home to vast mineral wealth, with nearly 30% of the world’s gold reserves and 88% of its platinum reserves. However, many of the country’s mines have been shut down in the past decade, leaving thousands of miners unemployed. This has fueled a growing black market for gold and platinum, as miners—mostly young people from impoverished backgrounds—sneak into closed mines to extract whatever deposits remain. This has led to hazardous conditions underground and is often linked to criminal gangs and violent activities.

The South African government has attempted to curb illegal mining, but the combination of high unemployment and limited economic opportunities has driven many back underground. The country loses millions annually due to illegal mining activities, while miners continue to risk their lives in unsafe conditions.

Police Willingness to Act Despite Court Order

Officials are also working with experts to evaluate the structural integrity of the mine shafts, which may eventually require a forced evacuation.

Escalating South African Mining Crisis

The situation at the Stilfontein mine highlights a deepening crisis in South Africa’s mining sector. Illegal mining has become widespread as a result of unemployment, economic hardship, and the shutdown of many legitimate mines. The government is under pressure to find solutions to the underground economy while ensuring the safety of miners.

“Illegal mining is dangerous for not only those who are working underground but also for the communities and the environment,” said a government official. “We are determined to find a solution, but it will take time, cooperation of all sides, and concerted efforts.”

