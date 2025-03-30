Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy Nappies

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy Nappies

According to a report, the baby's mother, Maureen Brand, had briefly left the child in Ferreira's care while she went out to sell clothes to buy nappies.

A 37-year-old man, Hugo Ferreira, has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of his eight-day-old daughter. The incident took place in a railway house near Welverdiend, where the infant was subjected to extreme physical and sexual abuse.

According to a News24 report, the baby’s mother, Maureen Brand, had briefly left the child in Ferreira’s care while she went out to sell clothes to buy nappies. Upon her return, she discovered her daughter severely injured.

The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

In his court plea, Ferreira admitted that he assaulted the child out of frustration, stating that he wanted to give her “something to cry about.” He further revealed that he was angry at being left alone with the baby and lashed out when she started erving.

During court proceedings, Ferreira admitted to physically assaulting the child. “I grabbed the baby hard at the back of her neck and hit her repeatedly,” he stated. “In the process, I pushed her head against the surface on which I was working.”

He also admitted that his actions were intentional, saying, “I accept that it was a cruel and gruesome attack, especially on such a young baby.”

He also acknowledged using methamphetamine but claimed it did not affect his awareness of his actions.

Ferreira is currently in custody and awaiting sentencing.

Africa News rape South Africa

