Scores of foreign brands rushed in to sponsor the marriage of the KFC proposal couple. The couple has won hearts around the world with their unique way of proposal.

Marriages are made in heaven, for the South African couple, this phrase will really work for them. Yes, you are absolutely right, we are talking about the South African couple who became an internet sensation after their propose inside the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in South Africa went viral.

The story is about a man who proposes his girlfriend inside the KFC outlet in South Africa’s Vaal. In a viral video, the man can be seen while one of his knees down at the KFC restaurant. The girlfriend can also bee seen tearing up smile on his face. The response seems probably yes from the girl. The two can bee seen in a happy moment.

Within hours of the video, KFC South Africa also posted the video on their official handle and requested their followers to identify the couple. KFC tweeted: Please help us find this beautiful couple DM us with leads and there might be a ‘Finger Lickin’ surprise in store for you too… We love love.

A man proposed in a KFC in South Africa. KFC was sent the video and they used Twitter to track them down. Now their wedding has ballooned into a national event with people donating everything from catered transportation to free home. pic.twitter.com/qBbYXbZ1tz — ☃️ Terry💦 ⛄ (@terrynuriman) November 9, 2019

Later, social media in no time identify the couple named as Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat. Within hours after KFC post, scores of brands including Coca Cola, Sun City Resort, Siwela Wines, Audi, Puma, and Huawei came forward to offer help the couple. Several companies also sponsored the couple’s honeymoon.

Puma South Africa: PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal 🙌🏾. Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads 🧵Get us in touch with them.

PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal 🙌🏾. Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads 🧵Get us in touch with them ❤ https://t.co/IVc7H9Cv3u — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) November 8, 2019

Audi South africa: These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you.😉 #KFCProposal

These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you.😉 #KFCProposal https://t.co/oiOMWX48Zp — Audi South Africa (@audisouthafrica) November 8, 2019

Hey @KFCSA nothing moves us more than a story of love and as a result we would like to send the #KFCProposal couple two devices to capture all of their memorable moments. Please get Hector and Nonhlanhla to DM us. https://t.co/Etne2ulAOl — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) November 8, 2019

#KFCproposal couple congrats! Please DM us, we'd love to get you moving 🚗💒 on your honeymoon! #KFCWedding #UberSA — Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) November 8, 2019

This couple right here is both blessed and very lucky!! All top companies and artists in southafrica are offering free services on their wedding day just because the proposal was done inside KFC SA!!! Read the tweet’s thread!! https://t.co/XUuD6s60xI — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) November 9, 2019

