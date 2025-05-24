Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘We’ve Respect For US President, But No Respect For His Genocide Story’: South African Minister Slams Trump’s ‘Twisted’ Claims

‘We’ve Respect For US President, But No Respect For His Genocide Story’: South African Minister Slams Trump’s ‘Twisted’ Claims

The minister said Trump distorted facts to push a false narrative that white farmers are being systematically targetted and killed in South Africa.

‘We’ve Respect For US President, But No Respect For His Genocide Story’: South African Minister Slams Trump’s ‘Twisted’ Claims

The minister said Trump distorted facts to push a false narrative that white farmers are being systematically targetted and killed in S Africa.


South Africa’s Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of distorting facts to promote a false narrative that white farmers are being systematically targetted and killed in South Africa, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The accusation follows a meeting at the White House on Wednesday between Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which a video was shown depicting rows of white crosses along a rural road. Trump described the scene as “burial sites, over a thousand, of white farmers,” claiming the cars nearby were “lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning.”

Mchunu rejected the characterisation on Friday, clarifying that the crosses were part of a temporary protest memorial erected in 2020 during a funeral procession for a white couple killed in a farm robbery, as reported by AP. “They are not graves. They don’t represent graves. It was unfortunate that those facts got twisted to fit a false narrative about crime in South Africa,” AP quoted Mchunu as saying.

He added that the protest memorial near Newcastle, in KwaZulu-Natal province, was symbolic of violence against all farmers—Black and white—over the past 26 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, former lawmaker Lourens Bosman, who participated in the procession, confirmed that the memorial commemorated both white and Black victims of farm killings.

South Africa continues to struggle with high violent crime rates. According to Mchunu, of the more than 5,700 homicides recorded from January to March this year, only six occurred on farms, with one white victim, the report said. “In principle, we do not categorise people by race,” he said, according to AP. “But in the context of claims of genocide of white people, we need to unpack the killings in this category.”

Mchunu labelled Trump’s claims part of his “genocide story,” an allegation the president has repeated in recent weeks. “We have respect for the president of the United States, but we have no respect for his genocide story whatsoever,” Mchunu reportedly said.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that the video “showed crosses that represent the dead bodies of people who were racially persecuted by their government.”

Trump issued an executive order on February 7 cutting all U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, accusing the government of mistreating white Afrikaner farmers and supporting anti-American foreign policy, including its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

President Ramaphosa reportedly sought the meeting with Trump in an attempt to address these growing tensions and correct “misconceptions” about South Africa.

Filed under

Cyril Ramaphosa Trump-Ramaphosa meeting US-South Africa ties

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’