Tuesday, February 4, 2025
South African Teacher Cuts Off Hindu Student’s Religious Thread, Sparks Outrage

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) has condemned the action, calling it a violation of religious rights, while the school’s administration claims no discriminatory intent.

South African Teacher Cuts Off Hindu Student’s Religious Thread, Sparks Outrage


A disturbing incident at Drakensburg Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal has sparked anger within South Africa’s Hindu community after a teacher allegedly cut off a sacred religious thread from a Hindu student’s wrist. The action has drawn widespread condemnation, with many calling it an insensitive violation of religious rights.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) swiftly condemned the act, describing it as “insensitive and irresponsible.” The incident took place last week, with the teacher reportedly justifying the action by stating that the school does not allow cultural or religious symbols. The SAHMS has called for immediate intervention from the education authorities and is investigating the matter. However, the investigation has encountered a roadblock as the student involved has not come forward due to fear of further victimization.

SAHMS Calls For Action

SAHMS President Ashwin Trikamjee, in a statement, revealed that during a telephonic conversation with the school’s principal and governing body chairman, both parties were defensive, claiming they were Hindus themselves and wore similar religious symbols. However, there has been no official statement from the school on the matter.

This incident comes at a time when religious intolerance remains a sensitive issue in South Africa. Trikamjee recalled a landmark decision by the Constitutional Court that ruled in favor of a Hindu student who was barred from wearing a nose ring, emphasizing that cultural and religious practices cannot be restricted. He criticized the education ministry for failing to provide clear guidelines on religious and cultural tolerance in schools, leaving institutions confused about what is permissible.

The incident has sparked tensions within the community, leading to inter-religious conflict in the area. South Africa’s Constitution, however, protects religious freedoms, and the South African Charter of Religious Rights and Freedoms prohibits unfair discrimination on religious grounds. The Human Rights Commission and the Cultural, Religious, and Language Rights Commission have been designated to handle such complaints.

Muzi Mahlambi, a spokesperson for the provincial Department of Education, disagreed with the claims that schools lacked clear policies. He emphasized that the Constitution is the highest law of the land, and no school policy that contradicts it would be accepted. The department has reportedly instructed schools to revise their codes of conduct to ensure they comply with constitutional rights, especially concerning religious affiliations.

Raj Govender, a Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission, also expressed concern, urging the school to revise its policies to better accommodate the cultural and religious practices of minority communities.

ALSO READ: French PM Bayrou Uses Special Powers To Pass 2025 Budget Bill

