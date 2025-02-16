Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • South Africa’s First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

South Africa’s First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam, was shot dead in South Africa. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the targeted killing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
South Africa’s First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead


Muhsin Hendricks, known as the world’s first openly gay imam and a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ Muslims, was fatally shot on Saturday near Gqeberha, South African police confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a statement from the Eastern Cape police, Hendricks was inside a vehicle with another person when a car suddenly stopped in front of them, blocking their exit. Two unidentified armed men, their faces covered, exited the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The driver later realized that Hendricks, who was sitting in the back seat, had been fatally wounded.

A police spokesperson confirmed to AFP that a widely circulated social media video showing a targeted killing in Bethelsdorp, near Gqeberha, was authentic. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack and have urged the public to come forward with any information.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association (ILGA) condemned the killing. “The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime,” said ILGA executive director Julia Ehrt in a statement.

Hendricks, who publicly came out as gay in 1996, was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights within the Muslim community. He founded the Al-Ghurbaah mosque in Wynberg, near Cape Town, creating a safe space for queer Muslims and marginalized women to practice their faith. His efforts gained international attention, and his life was the subject of the 2022 documentary The Radical.

Despite previous threats, Hendricks had remained steadfast in his mission. “The need to be authentic is greater than the fear to die,” he had once said.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with 28,000 murders recorded between February 2023 and February 2024, according to police data.

Authorities continue to investigate Hendricks’ murder, while LGBTQ+ organizations and human rights activists worldwide are demanding justice.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees

Filed under

LGBTQ+ imam shot Muhsin Hendricks murder South Africa gay imam

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On Google In India?

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On...

UK Positions Itself As Key Link Between Europe And Trump’s US Amid Ukraine Talks

UK Positions Itself As Key Link Between Europe And Trump’s US Amid Ukraine Talks

Most Delhi Stampede Victims Had Chest, Abdomen Injuries, Asphyxia Suspected: RML Hospital Sources

Most Delhi Stampede Victims Had Chest, Abdomen Injuries, Asphyxia Suspected: RML Hospital Sources

Wordle Answer For February 16, 2025: Hints, Clues, And Today’s Solution Revealed

Wordle Answer For February 16, 2025: Hints, Clues, And Today’s Solution Revealed

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks Out On Marriage Rumors: ‘Not Indulge In These Speculations’

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks Out On Marriage Rumors: ‘Not Indulge In These Speculations’

Entertainment

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On Google In India?

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox