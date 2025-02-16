South Africa’s First Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam, was shot dead in South Africa. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the targeted killing.

Muhsin Hendricks, known as the world’s first openly gay imam and a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ Muslims, was fatally shot on Saturday near Gqeberha, South African police confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a statement from the Eastern Cape police, Hendricks was inside a vehicle with another person when a car suddenly stopped in front of them, blocking their exit. Two unidentified armed men, their faces covered, exited the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The driver later realized that Hendricks, who was sitting in the back seat, had been fatally wounded.

A police spokesperson confirmed to AFP that a widely circulated social media video showing a targeted killing in Bethelsdorp, near Gqeberha, was authentic. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack and have urged the public to come forward with any information.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association (ILGA) condemned the killing. “The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime,” said ILGA executive director Julia Ehrt in a statement.

Hendricks, who publicly came out as gay in 1996, was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights within the Muslim community. He founded the Al-Ghurbaah mosque in Wynberg, near Cape Town, creating a safe space for queer Muslims and marginalized women to practice their faith. His efforts gained international attention, and his life was the subject of the 2022 documentary The Radical.

Despite previous threats, Hendricks had remained steadfast in his mission. “The need to be authentic is greater than the fear to die,” he had once said.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with 28,000 murders recorded between February 2023 and February 2024, according to police data.

Authorities continue to investigate Hendricks’ murder, while LGBTQ+ organizations and human rights activists worldwide are demanding justice.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees