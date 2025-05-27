South Africa’s Minister Denies Special Treatment for Elon Musk’s Starlink, Clarifies Draft Policy on Equity Requirements

The minister clarified that a draft policy aimed at recognising alternative equity investments was not designed to provide special dispensation for Musk’s Starlink.

South Africa’s Communications Minister Solly Malatsi clarified on Tuesday that a recently proposed draft policy aimed at recognising alternative equity investments was not designed to provide special dispensation for Elon Musk’s Starlink or any other company, Reuters reported.

The draft policy, which was presented last Friday by the Department of Communications, proposes the introduction of “equity equivalent” investment programmes in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, the report said. This would potentially allow foreign companies like SpaceX’s Starlink to operate in the country while addressing South Africa’s ownership requirements.

Addressing opposition parties’ concerns that the policy was aimed at appeasing foreign businesses, including Musk’s satellite internet service, Malatsi said during a parliamentary briefing, “I am pretty clear that transformation is sacrosanct in our country, that it’s a non-negotiable in order for the country to achieve its aspirations,” as reported by Reuters.

The proposed draft policy comes as South Africa’s Electronic Communications Act requires foreign-owned communications firms to sell 30% of their local subsidiary equity to historically disadvantaged groups to secure an operating license. This provision has been a point of contention for companies like Starlink, which have argued that it presents barriers to doing business in the country.

“I am pretty clear that transformation is sacrosanct in our country,” Malatsi continued, stressing that the policy’s intent was not to create exceptions for any particular entity. “We are not attempting to open a special dispensation for Starlink or any other company or an individual,” he affirmed, per Reuters.

The new policy has already attracted criticism from opposition parties and some key lawmakers. Khusela Diko, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, voiced concerns that the draft was going too far in making concessions to foreign businesses, such as Starlink, reportedly at the expense of the country’s transformation goals.