Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • South Africa’s Minister Denies Special Treatment for Elon Musk’s Starlink, Clarifies Draft Policy on Equity Requirements

South Africa’s Minister Denies Special Treatment for Elon Musk’s Starlink, Clarifies Draft Policy on Equity Requirements

The minister clarified that a draft policy aimed at recognising alternative equity investments was not designed to provide special dispensation for Musk’s Starlink.

South Africa’s Minister Denies Special Treatment for Elon Musk’s Starlink, Clarifies Draft Policy on Equity Requirements

South Africa's Communications Minister Solly Malatsi clarified on Tuesday that a recently proposed draft policy aimed at recognising alternative equity investments was not designed to provide special dispensation for Elon Musk’s Starlink


South Africa’s Communications Minister Solly Malatsi clarified on Tuesday that a recently proposed draft policy aimed at recognising alternative equity investments was not designed to provide special dispensation for Elon Musk’s Starlink or any other company, Reuters reported.

The draft policy, which was presented last Friday by the Department of Communications, proposes the introduction of “equity equivalent” investment programmes in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, the report said. This would potentially allow foreign companies like SpaceX’s Starlink to operate in the country while addressing South Africa’s ownership requirements.

Addressing opposition parties’ concerns that the policy was aimed at appeasing foreign businesses, including Musk’s satellite internet service, Malatsi said during a parliamentary briefing, “I am pretty clear that transformation is sacrosanct in our country, that it’s a non-negotiable in order for the country to achieve its aspirations,” as reported by Reuters.

The proposed draft policy comes as South Africa’s Electronic Communications Act requires foreign-owned communications firms to sell 30% of their local subsidiary equity to historically disadvantaged groups to secure an operating license. This provision has been a point of contention for companies like Starlink, which have argued that it presents barriers to doing business in the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am pretty clear that transformation is sacrosanct in our country,” Malatsi continued, stressing that the policy’s intent was not to create exceptions for any particular entity. “We are not attempting to open a special dispensation for Starlink or any other company or an individual,” he affirmed, per Reuters.

The new policy has already attracted criticism from opposition parties and some key lawmakers. Khusela Diko, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, voiced concerns that the draft was going too far in making concessions to foreign businesses, such as Starlink, reportedly at the expense of the country’s transformation goals.

Filed under

Elon Musk South Africa news Starlink

newsx

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You...
newsx

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience
newsx

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested...
Sun Damage Is Sneaky—He

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must
newsx

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home
newsx

Rising Tensions In Taiwan Strait As China Accuses Taipei Of Cyberattack, More Than 60 Sorties...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You Need To know About It

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You...

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested Successfully

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested...

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Entertainment

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season