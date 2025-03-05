South Carolina to Use Firing Squad for Execution After 15 Years; Why Is It Controversial?

For the first time in 15 years, the firing squad will be used as a method of execution in the United States. South Carolina is set to execute Brad Sigmon, a man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, by firing squad on Friday.

South Carolina is set to execute Brad Sigmon, a man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, by firing squad on Friday. Sigmon chose this method over the electric chair and lethal injection, making his case a focal point of renewed debate on capital punishment.

The Long History of Firing Squads in the U.S.

The use of firing squads as a means of execution has deep historical roots in the United States, dating back to colonial times. One of the first recorded executions by firing squad took place in 1608 when Captain George Kendall was shot in Jamestown, Virginia, after being accused of mutiny and conspiring with Spain. This marked the beginning of a long and controversial history of execution by gunfire in America.

During the Civil War, firing squads were frequently used by both Union and Confederate forces to punish deserters. These executions were often public spectacles intended to instill fear and maintain military discipline. According to historian Mark Smith from the University of South Carolina, one of the defining features of firing squads was the psychological aspect—one of the executioners was typically given a blank cartridge, leaving each shooter uncertain about whether they had fired a lethal shot.

Utah: The State with the Most Firing Squad Executions

While firing squads have been used across various states in the past, Utah became the primary state known for this execution method, with at least 40 documented cases. One of the most famous executions took place in 1915 when labor activist and songwriter Joe Hill was executed by firing squad at Utah State Prison. Hill maintained his innocence until the end, but his case became an example of how firing squads remained in use even into the 20th century.

Decline and Resurgence of Firing Squads

The use of firing squads declined significantly after the 1980s when lethal injection became the preferred method of execution. Initially believed to be a more humane and efficient method, lethal injection soon faced its own challenges, including botched executions and difficulties in obtaining the necessary drugs.

As a result, some states have started reconsidering firing squads as an alternative. Criminologist Deborah Denno from Fordham School of Law has noted that firing squads have a relatively low rate of botched executions, with only two reported cases. She argues that compared to lethal injection, firing squads are typically quicker and less prone to complications.

The Debate Over Sigmon’s Execution

Brad Sigmon’s choice to be executed by firing squad has ignited discussions on capital punishment in South Carolina and beyond. His attorney, Gerald “Bo” King, explained that Sigmon selected this method because the alternatives, particularly the electric chair, seemed even worse. In this execution, Sigmon will be bound to a chair with a target placed over his heart, and trained volunteer officers will carry out the execution.

As the United States continues to wrestle with the ethics and effectiveness of capital punishment, the return of the firing squad raises serious questions. Is it a more humane alternative to lethal injection, or does it represent a step backward in the evolution of execution methods? The use of the firing squad forces society to confront the moral weight of state-sanctioned death and to question what justice should look like in the modern era.