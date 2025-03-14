Home
South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener

A tragic and shocking incident unfolded in Easley, South Carolina, where a 31-year-old woman has been accused of brutally killing her newborn baby. The woman, identified as An T. Ngo, allegedly stabbed her infant son to death just moments after giving birth.

A tragic and shocking incident unfolded in Easley, South Carolina, where a 31-year-old woman has been accused of brutally killing her newborn baby. The woman, identified as An T. Ngo, allegedly stabbed her infant son to death just moments after giving birth. Authorities revealed disturbing details about the case, calling it one of the most gruesome crimes they have ever encountered.

Why Did The Mother Stab The Baby

According to an arrest warrant cited by People, Ngo gave birth to a baby boy on March 7 inside her apartment complex. Immediately after delivering the child, she reportedly used a metal letter opener to cut the umbilical cord. Then, in a shocking act of violence, she allegedly used the same household object to repeatedly stab her newborn son, leading to his tragic death.

Police Chief Calls It the Worst Crime He Has Ever Seen

Easley Police Chief Brandon Liner expressed his horror over the case during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’ve been doing this for over two and-a-half decades, and I have never seen anything this gruesome. I’ve never seen anything this bad,” Liner stated.

Newborn’s Body Discovered in Plastic Bag

Following the brutal attack, Ngo allegedly placed the baby’s lifeless body into a plastic bag and moved it to another room in her apartment. The crime was discovered when her boyfriend called the police, leading officers to the horrifying scene. Authorities confirmed that the newborn had sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, Ngo was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Police later confirmed that she was solely responsible for the crime.

Authorities Vow to Seek Justice

Easley Police Chief Liner strongly condemned the act and vowed that justice would be served for the baby.

“It was very apparent that Miss Ngo is the one who tragically murdered this child,” he said, as reported by the New York Post.

“We will speak for this baby,” he added. “We will make sure that this baby will receive justice. It didn’t have a chance at life. Not long.”

Ngo was officially arrested on March 11 after being discharged from the hospital. She has been charged with homicide by child abuse. The court has denied her bail, and she remains in custody as she awaits her next hearing, scheduled for May 15.

Community Reacts to the Tragedy

The shocking nature of the crime has left the local community in disbelief. Many residents expressed their sadness and anger over the loss of an innocent life. Authorities continue their investigation to determine any further details surrounding the incident.

As the case moves forward, law enforcement officials have reassured the public that they are committed to ensuring justice is served for the newborn whose life was tragically cut short.

