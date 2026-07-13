South China Sea Row: Why China Rejects The 14-Nation Joint Statement Over Disputed Maritime Claims

As many as 14 countries, including the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, have rejected China’s claims over the disputed South China Sea. According to reports, a joint statement was issued by these 14 nations categorically declining actions in the disputed waters that could threaten regional peace. Meanwhile, China has rejected the joint statement, accusing the 14 nations of persistently reinforcing their military presence in the South China Sea, throwing their weight around, and fanning the flames of conflict.

What happened in the 2016 Arbitral Ruling?

The 2016 Arbitral Award is considered a major international ruling on the South China Sea dispute between the Philippines and China. The arbitration was initiated by the Philippines in 2013, and the case was decided by an international tribunal under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) after the Philippines challenged China’s expansive territorial claims.

On July 12, 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines. According to reports, the tribunal declared that China’s “Nine-Dash Line,” which covers most of the South China Sea, had no legal basis. The tribunal also found that certain maritime features were rocks rather than islands, contrary to what China claimed. It further stated that China had violated the Philippines’ fishing and resource rights within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

China’s Stance on 2016 Arbitral Ruling

China rejected the 2016 ruling, stating that the tribunal had no jurisdiction over the dispute and calling the award “null and void.” China has argued that it holds historical rights over much of the South China Sea and continues to control and build military facilities on several disputed islands.

Joint Statement by 14 Nations and EU Position

The joint statement issued by the 14 nations emphasized that the landmark decision issued by the tribunal in 2016 was “a significant milestone and is final, legally binding, and definitive.”

Marking the anniversary of the award, the European Union also issued a separate statement. According to the release, the EU’s High Representative reiterated the bloc’s support for the ruling and called for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, stated that China has repeatedly declared the “2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea” to be illegal, null, void, and non-binding.

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