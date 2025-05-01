Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  • South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election

South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election

South Korea's acting leader and PM Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, signalling his intent to enter the presidential race.

South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election

South Korea’s acting leader and PM Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, signalling his intent to enter the presidential race.


South Korea’s acting leader and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, signalling his intention to enter next month’s presidential race amid political upheaval and the fallout from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ouster, The Associated Press reported.

“I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility,” Han said in a nationally televised announcement, according to AP. “I’ve finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us.”

Han, 75, has been widely expected to become a conservative contender in the June 3 presidential election, particularly as the main conservative People Power Party struggles to regroup following Yoon’s imposition of martial law in December and his eventual removal from office. South Korean media reports suggest Han will formally launch his presidential campaign on Friday.

A seasoned bureaucrat with four decades of public service and a Harvard doctorate in economics, Han has held key positions under both conservative and liberal governments, including stints as trade minister, finance minister, ambassador to the United States, and twice as prime minister — first under liberal President Roh Moo-hyun (2007–2008) and again under Yoon, the report said.

Supporters say that Han’s deep experience in governance and economic policy equips him to manage the challenges posed by President Donald Trump’s renewed protectionist trade stance and South Korea’s economic struggles. However, analysts have also reportedly pointed out his lack of electoral experience and questioned whether his age and limited political base make him a viable candidate.

With Han stepping down, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting president until a new leader is elected, AP reported.

Han is expected to align with the People Power Party in hopes of mounting a unified conservative challenge against liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung, who secured the nomination from the opposition Democratic Party earlier this week.

However, Lee’s campaign hit a legal snag on Thursday after the Supreme Court ordered a lower court to revisit its earlier decision to cancel his conviction for election law violations. Although it remains unclear whether the Seoul High Court will issue a new ruling before election day, the development could become a major point of attack for conservative opponents.

Under South Korean law, a candidate fined more than 1 million won (about $683) for election violations is banned from seeking office for five years, the report said.

