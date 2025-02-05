Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
South Korea Bans Access To Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Security Concerns

South Korea has temporarily banned employee access to the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, citing security concerns.

South Korea Bans Access To Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Security Concerns


South Korea has temporarily banned employee access to the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, citing security concerns. The move follows growing caution from governments worldwide regarding generative AI services.

Government Issues Security Warning

The Ministry of Industry issued a notice urging ministries and agencies to exercise caution when using AI services such as DeepSeek and ChatGPT. A ministry official confirmed the ban and emphasized the importance of safeguarding sensitive data.

State-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power blocked access to AI services, including DeepSeek, earlier this month. Additionally, the foreign ministry restricted access to DeepSeek on computers that connect to external networks, although it declined to disclose specific security measures.

South Korea joins other nations in expressing concerns over DeepSeek. Last month, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned citizens about the Chinese AI model, and U.S. officials are also investigating its national security implications.

Privacy Watchdog to Investigate Data Handling

South Korea’s information privacy watchdog announced plans to seek clarification from DeepSeek regarding the management of users’ personal information.

Several Korean tech companies have taken steps to limit the use of generative AI services:

  • Kakao Corp: Advised employees against using DeepSeek due to security fears.
  • SK Hynix: Restricted generative AI access, allowing limited use when necessary.
  • Naver: Requested employees to avoid AI services that store data externally.

DeepSeek’s Growing Influence

DeepSeek’s recent launch of advanced AI models has disrupted the tech world, claiming performance on par with or better than U.S.-developed models at a fraction of the cost. Despite its technological advancements, concerns about data security continue to impact its adoption.

South Korea’s proactive measures highlight the increasing importance of data protection as generative AI becomes more integrated into business and government operations.

Read More : US Allies Anticipate Trump’s Peace Plan For Ukraine At Munich Security Conference

