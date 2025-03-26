Raging wildfires in southeastern South Korea have claimed at least 18 lives, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. As thousands evacuate and historic sites burn, authorities warn the crisis is far from over.

Wildfires in South Korea kill 18 and force thousands to evacuate as historic sites burn in the country’s worst wildfire crisis.

At least 18 people have lost their lives, and 19 others have been injured as wildfires continue to wreak havoc across southeastern regions of South Korea. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the disaster has escalated into one of the worst wildfire crises in the country’s history.

Thousands Evacuated, Homes and Heritage Sites Destroyed

Acting President Han Duck-soo described the situation as “unprecedented,” stating, “These fires are rewriting the record books for the worst wildfires in our nation’s history.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More than 23,000 residents have been forced to evacuate as the fires, fueled by strong winds, continue to spread. Hundreds of structures have been damaged, including significant cultural heritage sites. Among them, the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, built in 618 AD, was reduced to ashes. A national treasure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), a Buddhist architectural structure, was also destroyed, according to forestry authorities.

The Korea Heritage Service has raised its disaster warning to the highest “serious” level, citing the imminent risk to heritage sites. Authorities have begun relocating other national treasures to prevent further losses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Firefighting Efforts Intensify As South Korea Wildfires Continue

To combat the crisis, thousands of firefighters and approximately 5,000 military personnel have been deployed. Helicopters from the U.S. military stationed in Korea are also assisting in firefighting efforts. Despite these measures, strong winds have made containment efforts challenging.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s national fire agency elevated the crisis response to the highest fire alert level—marking the first time this year such an alert has been issued.

Largest and Deadliest Wildfires in The History of South Korea

While wildfires are relatively uncommon in South Korea, and fatalities from such incidents are rare, this ongoing disaster has already become the deadliest in the country’s history. In terms of scale, approximately 17,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed, making these fires the third-largest by area.

Acting President Han acknowledged the challenges in battling the fires. “We were desperately hoping for rain today or tomorrow to help extinguish the flames,” he said. However, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted no rain for the affected region on Wednesday and only a small amount—five to 10mm—on Thursday.

Government Pledges to Strengthen Wildfire Prevention

Han assured the public that once the crisis is under control, the government will conduct a thorough review of its wildfire response strategy and implement stronger preventive measures.

“Once a wildfire starts, extinguishing it requires tremendous resources and puts precious lives in danger,” he said.

South Korea has been experiencing drier-than-usual conditions, with significantly less rainfall than average. The country has already recorded 244 wildfires this year—2.4 times more than during the same period last year.

In response, the government has vowed to tighten enforcement against illegal burning, one of the leading causes of wildfires, and crack down on negligence that contributes to such disasters.

Also Read: Millions In Family Investments: Xi Jinping’s Relatives Benefit From Political Connections, Says US Report