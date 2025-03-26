Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • South Korea Battles Devastating Wildfires, 18 Dead And Thousands Displaced As Fires Continue To Spread

South Korea Battles Devastating Wildfires, 18 Dead And Thousands Displaced As Fires Continue To Spread

Raging wildfires in southeastern South Korea have claimed at least 18 lives, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. As thousands evacuate and historic sites burn, authorities warn the crisis is far from over.

South Korea Battles Devastating Wildfires, 18 Dead And Thousands Displaced As Fires Continue To Spread

Wildfires in South Korea kill 18 and force thousands to evacuate as historic sites burn in the country’s worst wildfire crisis.


At least 18 people have lost their lives, and 19 others have been injured as wildfires continue to wreak havoc across  southeastern regions of South Korea. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the disaster has escalated into one of the worst wildfire crises in the country’s history.

Thousands Evacuated, Homes and Heritage Sites Destroyed

Acting President Han Duck-soo described the situation as “unprecedented,” stating, “These fires are rewriting the record books for the worst wildfires in our nation’s history.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More than 23,000 residents have been forced to evacuate as the fires, fueled by strong winds, continue to spread. Hundreds of structures have been damaged, including significant cultural heritage sites. Among them, the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, built in 618 AD, was reduced to ashes. A national treasure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), a Buddhist architectural structure, was also destroyed, according to forestry authorities.

The Korea Heritage Service has raised its disaster warning to the highest “serious” level, citing the imminent risk to heritage sites. Authorities have begun relocating other national treasures to prevent further losses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Firefighting Efforts Intensify As South Korea Wildfires Continue

To combat the crisis, thousands of firefighters and approximately 5,000 military personnel have been deployed. Helicopters from the U.S. military stationed in Korea are also assisting in firefighting efforts. Despite these measures, strong winds have made containment efforts challenging.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s national fire agency elevated the crisis response to the highest fire alert level—marking the first time this year such an alert has been issued.

Largest and Deadliest Wildfires in The History of South Korea

While wildfires are relatively uncommon in South Korea, and fatalities from such incidents are rare, this ongoing disaster has already become the deadliest in the country’s history. In terms of scale, approximately 17,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed, making these fires the third-largest by area.

Acting President Han acknowledged the challenges in battling the fires. “We were desperately hoping for rain today or tomorrow to help extinguish the flames,” he said. However, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted no rain for the affected region on Wednesday and only a small amount—five to 10mm—on Thursday.

Government Pledges to Strengthen Wildfire Prevention

Han assured the public that once the crisis is under control, the government will conduct a thorough review of its wildfire response strategy and implement stronger preventive measures.

“Once a wildfire starts, extinguishing it requires tremendous resources and puts precious lives in danger,” he said.

South Korea has been experiencing drier-than-usual conditions, with significantly less rainfall than average. The country has already recorded 244 wildfires this year—2.4 times more than during the same period last year.

In response, the government has vowed to tighten enforcement against illegal burning, one of the leading causes of wildfires, and crack down on negligence that contributes to such disasters.

Also Read: Millions In Family Investments: Xi Jinping’s Relatives Benefit From Political Connections, Says US Report

Filed under

South Korea Wildfires

newsx

SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said
VP JD Vance joins his wif

Vice President Vance To Join Usha Vance On Greenland Visit Amid Heightened U.S. Interest In...
newsx

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates
A Haryana man allegedly b

Husband’s Deadly Revenge: Haryana Man Buries Tenant Alive After Discovering Wife’s Affair
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay

SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay

MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said

MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said

Vice President Vance To Join Usha Vance On Greenland Visit Amid Heightened U.S. Interest In Arctic Country

Vice President Vance To Join Usha Vance On Greenland Visit Amid Heightened U.S. Interest In...

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

Entertainment

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk