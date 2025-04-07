Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  South Korea Braces For June 3 Snap Presidential Election After Yoon's Shocking Exit

South Korea Braces For June 3 Snap Presidential Election After Yoon’s Shocking Exit

The cabinet is expected to finalize the date during a meeting on Tuesday, not just to set the election in motion, but also to approve a national holiday so citizens can head to the polls.

South Korea Braces For June 3 Snap Presidential Election After Yoon’s Shocking Exit


In a week that has shaken South Korea’s political landscape, the nation is now preparing for a snap presidential election, likely to be held on June 3, following the historic removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The cabinet is expected to finalize the date during a meeting on Tuesday, not just to set the election in motion, but also to approve a national holiday so citizens can head to the polls. While not mandated by law, the step has become a matter of tradition and practicality.

Yoon’s presidency came to an abrupt end after the Constitutional Court ruled that he had violated his duties by declaring martial law on December 3 and ordering troops to interfere with parliament. The decision—swift, severe, and rare—sent shockwaves across the country.

“It still feels surreal,” said a university student in Seoul. “One moment we had a president. The next, it was like the system just pressed a reset button.”

According to South Korean law, the country must elect a new leader within 60 days if a sitting president is removed or passes away. Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is now at the helm, overseeing the transition.

Despite multiple reports citing June 3 as the election date, an official from the National Election Commission emphasized that nothing is official until the acting president makes the announcement.

Across the country, there’s a mix of uncertainty and resolve. While some citizens express fatigue over political scandals, many say they see this as a chance to start fresh.

“There’s a lot at stake—not just in politics, but in how we see ourselves as a democracy,” said a local shopkeeper in Busan. “I just hope people show up and vote for someone who listens.”

Yoon’s martial law move, albeit brief, was a chilling reminder of a darker chapter in South Korea’s history. His removal underscores the strength of democratic institutions—but also the fragility of public trust.

As the nation looks ahead to June, political parties are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a fiercely contested election.

