Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

South Korea, China and Japan held their first economic dialogue in five years, seeking to boost trade ties as they brace for the impact of US tariffs.

South Korea, China, and Japan held their first economic dialogue in five years on Sunday, seeking to strengthen regional trade ties as they brace for the impact of new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported. The meeting brought together trade ministers from the three Asian export powerhouses, who discussed strategies to mitigate the effects of US tariffs and enhance economic cooperation.

The ministers agreed to “closely cooperate for a comprehensive and high-level” approach to negotiations aimed at advancing a South Korea-Japan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA). According to a joint statement issued after the talks, the three countries emphasised the importance of promoting “regional and global trade” through such an agreement.

According to the report, South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun highlighted the need to “strengthen the implementation of RCEP,” referring to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a trade agreement involving 15 Asia-Pacific countries. He also called for the creation of a framework to expand trade cooperation among the three nations, with a particular focus on moving forward with FTA negotiations between Korea, China, and Japan.

The meeting came just days after Trump’s announcement of additional tariffs, including a 25% levy on car imports, a move many fear could disrupt global trade relations. The Trump administration had earlier imposed tariffs on a range of products, and these new measures are expected to further strain relationships with key trade partners like South Korea, China, and Japan, all of whom are major exporters to the US.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ministers also addressed the potential impact of Trump’s tariffs, particularly on the automotive industry. South Korea and Japan, two of the world’s largest exporters of vehicles, are expected to be significantly affected by the new car tariffs.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if Car Prices Rise Due to Tariffs

Filed under


newsx

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...
Sudan’s paramilitary Ra

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Korea, China and Ja

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs
newsx

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...
From Kerala To Global: PM

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern...
Delhi Gears Up for Viksit

Delhi Gears Up For Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, Starting April 1
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds For Free!

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern Rhythm With ‘Run It Up’

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern...

Delhi Gears Up For Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, Starting April 1

Delhi Gears Up For Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, Starting April 1

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice