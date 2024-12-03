South Korea Declares Martial Law For The First Time Since 1979, But WHY?

In a historic and controversial move, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea declared emergency martial law on December 3, 2024. This marks the first time the nation has seen martial law since 1979, a period that led to the Gwangju Uprising, a pivotal pro-democracy movement. The president’s decision has sparked intense political and public reaction, both domestically and internationally.

Why Martial Law Was Declared?

President Yoon announced the declaration in an emergency briefing, citing the need to suppress “anti-state forces.” He specifically accused opposition groups and their supporters of being “pro-North Korean leftist forces” that threatened national stability. Under the Martial Law Act, South Korea’s president has the authority to enact such measures to protect the constitutional order in times of crisis.

Immediate Effects of Martial Law

Political Shutdown: The National Assembly, South Korea’s legislative body, has been completely suspended. Opposition leaders, including the Democratic Party, attempted to reconvene but were blocked by police, prompting emergency meetings. The ruling party also held discussions, with some members expressing reservations about the measure. Media Control: All forms of media, including television, radio, newspapers, and digital platforms, are now under strict oversight. This limits independent reporting and restricts public access to unbiased information. Military Presence: Military forces were deployed near the National Assembly building, and helicopters were spotted circling the area. Reports indicate attempts by martial law forces to enter the building.

Historical Context

Martial law has a contentious history in South Korea, having been declared 12 times between 1948 and 1979, mostly during dictatorial regimes. It has often been criticized as a tool to consolidate power rather than address genuine crises. This recent declaration is the 13th in the nation’s history, raising concerns about the erosion of democratic freedoms.

Political Response

: The Democratic Party condemned the move, likening it to authoritarian practices of the past. They urgently summoned members to counter the measure. Ruling Party Divisions: While some members of President Yoon’s party supported the declaration, others questioned its necessity and appropriateness in a democratic context.

National Assembly Acts Against Martial Law

Despite the heavy military presence, the National Assembly managed to hold a plenary session early on December 4, passing a resolution to demand the lifting of martial law. All 190 registered members unanimously approved the resolution, signaling strong political resistance.