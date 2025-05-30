Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  South Korea's Presidential Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Proposes Constitutional Changes on Martial Law

South Korea’s Presidential Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Proposes Constitutional Changes on Martial Law

South Korea presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed amending the constitution to tighten restrictions on the declaration of martial law.

South Korea’s Presidential Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Proposes Constitutional Changes on Martial Law

South Korea’s leading presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Friday proposed amending the constitution to tighten restrictions on the declaration of martial law


South Korea’s leading presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Friday proposed amending the constitution to tighten restrictions on the declaration of martial law, aiming to prevent future political crises like the one triggered last December by ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol, Reuters reported.

“Our national prestige has fallen, but it (martial law) happens. We have to make that impossible systematically,” Lee reportedly said during a live-streamed talk show on YouTube.

Lee Calls for Tougher Checks on Martial Law Powers

Lee, the left-leaning Democratic Party candidate, said he would seek a constitutional revision that would require parliamentary approval within 24 hours of any martial law declaration, as reported by Reuters. He warned that failure to address such abuse of power could threaten national stability.

“Overcoming the insurrection (crisis) is no-brainer. Without it, our country will collapse,” Lee said, adding that his priorities also include economic growth and national unity.

Push for Investigation and Accountability

Lee also demanded a full investigation into the December 3 martial law declaration that briefly destabilized the country. According to the report, he called for a special prosecutor to ensure accountability, while recommending leniency for military officials who resisted unlawful orders.

South Korea Election Approaches Amid Record Turnout

With the June 3 snap presidential election approaching, voter turnout has surged. As of noon Friday, 25.8% of eligible voters had already cast their ballots, the highest early turnout for this period on record, Reuters reported.

Lee’s campaign chair, Yoon Yeo-jun, framed the vote as a chance to prevent a repeat of the “Yoon Suk Yeol tragedy.”

Conservative Rival Warns of ‘Legislative Dictatorship’

Lee’s opponent, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party, pushed back, warning that a Lee victory could lead to a “legislative dictatorship” by the Democratic Party, which currently holds a parliamentary majority, the report said.

The election comes in the shadow of Yoon’s controversial martial law attempt, which sparked public outrage and his eventual removal from office.

