South Korea’s military announced Tuesday that it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line in the eastern part of the demilitarized zone (DMZ), before returning to the North, Reuters reported.

“Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) around 5:00 pm local time,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, according to Reuters. “Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military’s activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures”, the JCS added.

According to the South Korean military, some of the North Korean soldiers who crossed the line were carrying firearms. However, a military official told Yonhap News Agency that the crossing may have been a mistake linked to reconnaissance activities in preparation for upcoming work in the area.

On Monday, South Korea’s military reportedly said that approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers were involved in installing barbed wire and performing other land work within the DMZ.

In June 2024, there were at least three other reported instances of North Korean soldiers allegedly crossing the demarcation line amid heightened military activity near the border.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo addressed the situation, asserting that the government would maintain a firm stance against any provocations from North Korea, the report said. Han’s comments came after the Constitutional Court ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaving Han as the acting in charge of the country’s response.