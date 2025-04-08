Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line in the eastern part of the demilitarized zone.

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line in the eastern part of the demilitarized zone.


South Korea’s military announced Tuesday that it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line in the eastern part of the demilitarized zone (DMZ), before returning to the North, Reuters reported.

“Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) around 5:00 pm local time,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, according to Reuters. “Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military’s activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures”, the JCS  added.

According to the South Korean military, some of the North Korean soldiers who crossed the line were carrying firearms. However, a military official told Yonhap News Agency that the crossing may have been a mistake linked to reconnaissance activities in preparation for upcoming work in the area.

On Monday, South Korea’s military reportedly said that approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers were involved in installing barbed wire and performing other land work within the DMZ.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In June 2024, there were at least three other reported instances of North Korean soldiers allegedly crossing the demarcation line amid heightened military activity near the border.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo addressed the situation, asserting that the government would maintain a firm stance against any provocations from North Korea, the report said. Han’s comments came after the Constitutional Court ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaving Han as the acting in charge of the country’s response.

 

Filed under

demilitarized zone DMZ military demarcation line North Korean Soldiers South Korea’s military

South Korea’s military

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line
newsx

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste
newsx

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas
newsx

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...
Ukraine confirms cross-bo

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region
newsx

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject Claim

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject...

Entertainment

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank