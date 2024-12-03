South Korea Martial Law: What Is Allowed For Citizens And What Is Not? Everything Explained

Under the Martial Law Act, authorities are granted extensive powers to arrest, detain, and conduct searches without a warrant. Violators face severe penalties as outlined in the law. Scroll down to know all the details

On December 3, 2024, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law across the nation, the first such measure in nearly 50 years. The announcement was made at 10 p.m. local time, with martial law officially taking effect an hour later at 11 p.m.

Martial law places the country under military control, temporarily replacing civilian governance. Standard legal and civil liberties are suspended, allowing the government to impose restrictions on media, public gatherings, and political activities.

Key Provisions of the Martial Law Decree

The official declaration outlined several sweeping measures, effective immediately:

All political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local councils, political parties, rallies, and demonstrations, are banned.

Activities aimed at undermining the democratic system, spreading misinformation, or manipulating public opinion are strictly prohibited.

Media outlets and publications are placed under martial law control.

Strikes, sabotage, and gatherings that disrupt social order are forbidden.

Medical personnel on strike must return to their duties within 48 hours or face punishment under the Martial Law Act.

Measures will be taken to minimize inconvenience to the general public, except for those deemed “anti-state forces.”

Under the Martial Law Act, authorities are granted extensive powers to arrest, detain, and conduct searches without a warrant. Violators face severe penalties as outlined in the law.

Reasons Behind the Declaration

The government justified the imposition of martial law by citing a need to protect liberal democracy from “anti-state forces” and to ensure public safety amid claims of a potential regime overthrow.

The political turmoil stems from recent National Assembly elections in which opposition parties secured a decisive victory. This led to a legislative deadlock, with President Yoon’s administration unable to implement policies due to repeated vetoes. The president accused opposition parties of “paralyzing state affairs” and escalating tensions.