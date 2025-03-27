Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
South Korea Moves National Treasures To Safety As Devastating Wildfires Kill 26

As South Korea battles its worst wildfires in history, officials are racing to save priceless cultural artifacts from destruction. With historic temples already in ruins and UNESCO-listed sites under threat, the nation faces an unprecedented heritage crisis.

South Korea is relocating 15 national treasures and cultural artefacts to safer locations as massive wildfires continue to ravage North Gyeongsang province. The fires, described as the worst in the country’s history, have already claimed 26 lives and destroyed more than 300 structures.

Emergency Measures to Protect Cultural Landmarks

Among the treasures being moved are wooden printing blocks, Buddha paintings, and a seated stone Buddha from the now-destroyed Goun Temple in Uiseong. Officials confirmed that Yeongsu Hall and Gaunru Pavilion at the temple were completely destroyed, with only nine of the 30 structures still standing.

The Korea Heritage Service reported that 15 heritage pieces have sustained damage, with Uiseong, Andong, and Cheongsong being the hardest-hit areas. These regions are home to many historic temples and cultural sites, which now face severe risks from the advancing flames.

Authorities are taking urgent steps to safeguard significant heritage sites. Fire-retardant tarps have been placed over key structures, including Geungnakjeon at Bongjeong Temple, South Korea’s oldest wooden building. Additionally, officials are closely monitoring two UNESCO-listed sites, Hahoe Village and Byeongsan Seowon, which are currently under threat.

South Korea Wildfires: Fatalities and Firefighting Efforts

The wildfires have led to multiple fatalities and injuries. Among the 26 confirmed dead is a helicopter pilot who crashed while battling the flames. Four firefighters and workers also lost their lives after being trapped by the rapidly spreading fire, which has been fueled by strong winds.

Authorities have not released specific details about civilian casualties but stated that most of the victims were in their 60s and 70s. Nearly 30 people have sustained injuries, and more than 24,200 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Thousands of personnel and dozens of helicopters have been deployed to combat the fires. As of Thursday morning, over 9,000 emergency responders and approximately 120 helicopters were engaged in firefighting operations. Despite these efforts, the Korea Forest Service chief, Lim Sang Seop, warned that expected rainfall of less than 0.2 inches would do little to aid containment efforts.

Human Error Suspected as Cause of South Korea Wildfires

Officials suspect that human activities may have sparked several of the wildfires. Some fires reportedly started due to sparks from welding work, while others were ignited during the clearing of overgrown grass from family tombs.

The fires have so far scorched 88,488 acres of land in the southeastern region, making it the most devastating wildfire disaster in South Korea’s history, according to the government’s disaster response center.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Acting President Han Duck Soo acknowledged the escalating crisis and emphasized the need for an all-out response.

“Damages are snowballing,” he said. “There are concerns that we’ll have wildfire damages that we’ve never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities on putting out the wildfires this week.”

Historic Losses and Destruction

Expressing concern over the high number of elderly victims, he added, “It is worrying that many of the victims are senior citizens, including patients at nursing hospitals. Please personally take care of the victims’ health and safety on the ground and activate an efficient support system so that the wildfire-extinguishing personnel and volunteer workers do not burn out.”

Beyond the loss of lives and homes, the wildfires have devastated factories, vehicles, and irreplaceable historic sites. At the Gounsa Temple complex in Uiseong, 20 out of 30 structures have been destroyed. Among the losses are two state-designated treasures: a 1668 pavilion overlooking a stream and a 1904 Joseon-era structure commemorating a king’s longevity.

Also Read: South Korea Battles Devastating Wildfires, 18 Dead And Thousands Displaced As Fires Continue To Spread

