Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
South Korea Police Probe President Yoon Suk Yeol Amid Martial Law Crisis

South Korean police are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for potential insurrection following his controversial declaration of martial law, which has caused widespread political turmoil.

South Korea Police Probe President Yoon Suk Yeol Amid Martial Law Crisis

South Korean police are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for potential insurrection following his controversial declaration of martial law, which has caused widespread political turmoil. Woo Jong-soo, the head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, confirmed that the case is under investigation during a parliamentary session.

On Tuesday, President Yoon’s decision to impose martial law—which involved banning political activities and censoring the media—triggered significant backlash both in South Korea and internationally. The martial law was intended to control growing unrest, but it led to a dramatic standoff when armed military troops attempted to enter the National Assembly building in Seoul. The situation de-escalated only when parliamentary aides, wielding fire extinguishers, confronted the soldiers, forcing them to retreat.

Opposition Plans Impeachment Vote

In response to the chaos, opposition lawmakers from the Democratic Party have announced plans to hold an impeachment vote this week. The party argues that the martial law declaration caused widespread fear and confusion among South Koreans. “The Yoon Suk Yeol regime’s declaration of emergency martial law caused great confusion and fear among our people,” stated Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won.

If successful, the impeachment motion would require at least eight members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to support the bill, ensuring a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament. However, the PPP has largely opposed impeachment, with many key figures expressing continued support for Yoon amid one of the most significant challenges to his presidency.

Yoon’s Efforts to Stabilize the Situation

To stabilize the situation, Yoon accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who had recommended the martial law declaration and ordered troops to parliament without informing Vice-Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho. Kim Seon-ho later expressed regret for not preventing the military intervention, stating, “I have fundamentally opposed the mobilization of military forces under martial law and have expressed negative opinions about it.”

The martial law decision has also drawn criticism from international allies. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the lack of prior notification regarding the martial law declaration. Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell further criticized Yoon, stating he had “badly misjudged” the situation.

Read More : Bangladesh Unrest : US Urges Protection Of Religious Rights Amid Attacks On Minorities

Filed under

martial law south korea South Korean Police

