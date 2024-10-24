South Korea Prepares For Retaliation As North Korea Deploys Troops To Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised a firm response as reports suggest North Korean troops are being deployed to aid Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. Speaking after a crucial summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, Yoon condemned the alleged deployment, calling it a direct violation of United Nations (UN) resolutions and a provocation that threatens global stability.

North Korean Troops Heading To Ukraine?

The meeting between Yoon and Duda occurred shortly after US and South Korean officials claimed that approximately 3,000 North Korean troops are now stationed in Russia and undergoing military training at several locations. According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, North Korea plans to send a total of 10,000 soldiers to Russia by the end of the year, further escalating tensions in the region.

Both Russia and North Korea, however, have denied these allegations, dismissing the reports as baseless.

“We agreed that North Korea’s troop deployment to Russia is a violation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions,” Yoon stated after the summit. “It is a dangerous provocation that undermines global security.”

Potential Countermeasures

Yoon also revealed that South Korea is in talks with its allies and partners to develop countermeasures, which could include a phased approach depending on the depth of military collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow. South Korea’s government is reportedly considering various options, including diplomatic, economic, and military responses. These may involve the provision of both defensive and offensive weapon systems to Ukraine, signaling a potential shift in South Korea’s position on military aid.

Though South Korea has been an active supporter of humanitarian efforts and economic sanctions against Russia, it has thus far refrained from supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons due to a longstanding policy of not arming countries in active conflict.

Rising Tensions On The Korean Peninsula

Tensions between North and South Korea have been exacerbated since 2022, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accelerating his nuclear weapons and missile development programs. Experts warn that North Korea could seek advanced military technologies, such as intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems and submarine capabilities, in exchange for sending troops to support Russia.

Strengthening South Korea-Poland Defense Ties

In addition to addressing North Korean troop involvement in Ukraine, Yoon and Duda focused on expanding defense cooperation between their nations. Both leaders agreed to bolster Poland’s military capabilities by increasing arms deliveries from South Korea, including a new deal for Korean K-2 tanks expected to be finalized this year. Poland has already signed several significant arms deals with South Korea in recent years, acquiring tanks, howitzers, and missile launchers in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

