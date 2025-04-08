South Korea is set to hold a snap presidential election on June 3 to replace recently ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing an announcement by acting leader Han Duck-soo. The election announcement comes just days after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office over his decision to impose martial law in December.

According to the report, South Korean law stipulates that a new president must be elected within 60 days of an ouster, making June 3 the deadline for voters to choose a successor to serve a full five-year term. In the upcoming election, the two main political parties—Yoon’s conservative People Power Party (PPP) and the liberal Democratic Party—are set to dominate the race.

The People Power Party is seeking to retain power as it faces a loss of public confidence following Yoon’s martial law decision. The decision to deploy troops in Seoul, which triggered memories of South Korea’s past military rule, dealt a significant blow to the reputation of Yoon’s party, with its members embroiled in infighting, and some openly criticizing Yoon’s actions and voting for his impeachment.

Observers believe the PPP’s chances of maintaining power are slim, especially with the party’s ongoing internal strife. Many in the party are loyal to Yoon, including Labor Minister Kim Moon Soo, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and former party leader Han Dong-hoon.

According to the report, the party is also facing pressure to nominate a candidate who can appeal to swing voters, particularly moderates and the younger generation.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is expected to rally around its leader, Lee Jae-myung, as its presidential candidate. Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 election, has emerged as a strong front-runner. He led the Democratic Party through a turbulent period marked by confrontations between party members and Yoon’s government, which included military interventions and the impeachment of the president.

Lee, a former provincial governor and city mayor, is considered by his supporters to be a populist reformer, the report said. However, critics accuse him of being a divisive figure who allegedly stokes societal rifts and demonizes opponents. Lee is also facing several ongoing trials for corruption and other charges, which could be halted if he were to win the presidency due to the legal immunity granted to sitting presidents.