The latest developments have come in the wake of Winter Olympics that has effectively proved catalytic in frequent exchange of friendly dialogue between South and North Korean dignitaries. During the closing ceremony of Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a host of top leaders - South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, Ivanka Trump and Kim Yong Chol of North Korea - were present together at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

A day after North Korea expressed that it is willing to sit down with the United States to resolve the nuclear standoff between the two countries, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday said that Washington should lower the threshold for talks with Pyongyang. The Korean leader further stressed that both US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should sit together as soon as possible to denuclearise.

Speaking post meeting the North Korean General, Moon Jae-in said, “Recently, North Korea has shown it is open to actively engaging the United States in talks and the United States is talking about the importance of dialogue. There is a need for the United States to lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and North Korea should show it is willing to denuclearise. It’s important the United States and North Korea sit down together quickly.”

A lot of talks have happened among the dignitaries and after the news broke out that Kim Jong-un is willing to sit down and talk, the US state department said, “We will see if Pyongyang’s message today, that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps.” Pyongyang has not confirmed the offer, but it has often said it is willing to talk without any preconditions.

