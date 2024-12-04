Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

South Korean Leader Lee Jae-myung Climbs Parliament Fence To Oppose Martial Law – WATCH VIDEO

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea declared martial law, accusing opposition lawmakers of trying to overthrow the government. This decision was met with fierce opposition and political unrest. (READ MORE BELOW)

South Korean Leader Lee Jae-myung Climbs Parliament Fence To Oppose Martial Law – WATCH VIDEO

In a shocking move that has sent shockwaves through South Korea and beyond, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, sending heavily armed troops onto the streets of Seoul. The declaration, made in response to escalating political tensions, has sparked a fierce battle between the president and opposition lawmakers, leading to a chaotic scene in the National Assembly.

The crisis unfolded when Yoon accused the opposition of attempting to overthrow the government, labeling them as “anti-state forces” that were deliberately obstructing governance. The president’s statement also blamed the opposition for paralyzing government functions, focusing on impeachment efforts and shielding their leader from justice. His justification for the state of emergency included the need to safeguard South Korea from what he described as the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

The move to declare martial law was met with immediate backlash from the opposition, particularly Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition party. In a dramatic act of defiance, Lee took to social media, broadcasting live as he scaled a fence to enter the National Assembly. In the video, Lee can be seen walking along the parliament’s boundary wall before jumping to the other side, while condemning the president’s actions as “illegal.” He claimed that Yoon was no longer the legitimate president of South Korea and urgently called on the public to gather outside the National Assembly to protest the martial law.

Lee’s daring act was part of a larger effort to block the president’s martial law declaration. In an unprecedented response, around 190 lawmakers managed to enter the assembly building and, after a tense standoff, voted unanimously in favor of a motion to block the martial law. The motion called for the immediate lifting of the declaration, which many saw as an authoritarian move that undermined South Korea’s democratic principles.

“The economy of the Republic of Korea will collapse irretrievably. My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly,” Lee Jae-myung urged in his video, as he rallied public support against what he saw as a dangerous overreach by the government.

Hours later, lawmakers succeeded in reversing the president’s decision, bringing a temporary end to the state of emergency. This dramatic turn of events has highlighted the deepening political divide in South Korea and raised questions about the future of President Yoon’s administration.

As the dust settles, South Koreans are left grappling with the implications of this political crisis. While President Yoon’s supporters argue that the martial law was necessary to protect national security, critics view it as an attempt to silence opposition and weaken democratic institutions.

This latest chapter in South Korea’s political saga underscores the fragile balance between authority and democracy, and the resilience of opposition forces determined to safeguard their country’s freedoms. With the situation still unfolding, the international community is watching closely to see how South Korea’s leaders navigate this unprecedented challenge.

ALSO READ: Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Filed under

emergency martial law Lee Jae-myung National Assembly protest opposition defiance political showdown South Korea Seoul martial law South Korea democracy South Korea Martial Law South Korea political crisis yoon suk yeol

Advertisement

Also Read

NASA Calls For Designs To Rescue Astronauts On The Moon – $20,000 Reward For The Best Idea – How To Apply!

NASA Calls For Designs To Rescue Astronauts On The Moon – $20,000 Reward For The...

Meet Aryaman Birla,The World’s Richest Cricketer; Who Never Played After 2019

Meet Aryaman Birla,The World’s Richest Cricketer; Who Never Played After 2019

‘Yellow Alert’ In Bangalore, But Schools To Remain Open? Find Out Here

‘Yellow Alert’ In Bangalore, But Schools To Remain Open? Find Out Here

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

‘Hit In Chest’: Witness Accounts Describe What EXACTLY Happened When UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was Shot Dead

‘Hit In Chest’: Witness Accounts Describe What EXACTLY Happened When UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was...

Entertainment

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox