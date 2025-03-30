South Korean Man Under Investigation For Sparking Deadly Wildfires While Cleaning Grave

A routine visit to a family gravesite in South Korea turned into a catastrophe, as a single spark ignited the worst wildfires in the country’s history. Now, authorities are investigating whether one man’s actions—meant to honor his ancestors—unintentionally fueled a deadly disaster.

South Korean police have launched an investigation into a man suspected of unintentionally igniting the country’s worst wildfires in history while clearing vegetation from his relatives’ gravesites, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The wildfires, which have been exacerbated by strong winds and dry conditions, have claimed the lives of 30 people and scorched over 48,000 hectares (118,610 acres) of forest, making it the most extensive fire disaster in South Korea’s recorded history, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Suspect Under Investigation for Unintentional Fire

The investigation centers on a 56-year-old man in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province—one of the hardest-hit areas, where 12,800 hectares of woodland have been consumed by the flames. Authorities suspect that the man inadvertently started a fire on March 22 while tending to his grandparents’ gravesites.

“We booked him without detention for investigation on Saturday on suspicions of inadvertently starting the wildfires,” a provincial police official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Authorities plan to summon the suspect for questioning after completing an extensive on-site inspection, a process that could take more than a month, the official added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Daughter’s Testimony Points to Accidental Wildfires

According to reports from Yonhap news agency, the suspect’s daughter informed investigators that her father attempted to burn tree branches overhanging the graves using a cigarette lighter.

“The flames were carried by the wind and ended up sparking a wildfire,” the daughter reportedly told authorities.

While police have withheld the identities of both individuals, they declined to officially confirm the daughter’s account to AFP.

The rapid spread of the fires has been fueled by unusually strong winds and severe drought conditions, with South Korea experiencing below-average rainfall for several months. The disaster follows South Korea’s hottest year on record in 2024, contributing to the extreme dryness that enabled the fires to spread uncontrollably.

Among the 30 victims of the disaster is a helicopter pilot who perished when his aircraft crashed in a mountainous area while responding to the fire.

Historic Landmarks Destroyed in South Korean Wildfires

The inferno has also devastated several cultural and historic sites, including the Gounsa Temple complex in Uiseong. The temple, originally built in the 7th century, suffered significant damage, raising concerns about the loss of irreplaceable heritage.

The disaster has highlighted South Korea’s ongoing demographic crisis and regional disparities. Rural areas, particularly those affected by the fires, are not only underpopulated but also have disproportionately elderly populations, making evacuation and emergency response efforts more challenging.

Also Read: Massive Protests Erupt in Istanbul Over Jailing of Erdogan’s Rival Ekrem Imamoglu