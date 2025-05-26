Lee Jae-myung vowed to restore communication channels with North Korea, including a military hotline, if elected in South Korean election.

South Korea’s liberal presidential front-runner, Lee Jae-myung, pledged on Monday to restore communication channels with North Korea, including a military hotline, if elected in the upcoming June 3 election, Reuters reported.

Lee, who leads in most opinion polls, said in a Facebook post that resuming inter-Korean dialogue would be a priority under his administration. The North reportedly stopped responding to Seoul’s communication attempts in 2023, amid escalating tensions on the peninsula.

Lee also promised to “stably manage” relations with China, which he said had “reached the worst state” under the current conservative administration, as reported by Reuters.

In his post, Lee vowed to “develop the U.S.-South Korea relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance” and reportedly said he would address historical and territorial disputes with Japan “based on principle,” while also seeking stronger trilateral cooperation with Washington and Tokyo.

Advisers to Lee’s main rival, conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo, acknowledged the similarities between the two candidates’ foreign policy platforms — particularly their shared support for the U.S. alliance and conditional openness to dialogue with Pyongyang.

However, Kim Gunn, a former nuclear envoy and adviser to Kim Moon-soo, criticised Lee’s “foreign policy shift”, suggesting it was a “political calculation” aimed at appealing to centrist voters.

“Regarding the pledges laid forth by Mr. Lee, we will have to see if he can put them into action,” Kim Gunn told foreign reporters on Monday, according to Reuters.

Another adviser, Kim Hyungsuk, a former vice unification minister, argued that Lee’s proposals lacked a clear plan for dealing with the North’s growing nuclear threat, focussing instead on re-engagement.

The election is scheduled for June 3, with North Korea’s weapons programs and regional diplomacy as key issues on the agenda.