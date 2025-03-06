Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
South Korea’s Air Force Accidentally Drops Eight Bombs On Civilians Near Heavily Guarded Border With North Korea

According to South Korea’s National Fire Agency, the bombs are believed to have fallen on a village, leading to injuries and displacement of residents.

South Korea’s Air Force Accidentally Drops Eight Bombs On Civilians Near Heavily Guarded Border With North Korea

South Korea fighter jet accident


In a shocking incident, South Korea’s Air Force confirmed that one of its KF-16 fighter jets accidentally dropped eight MK-82 general-purpose bombs outside the designated training zone.

The mishap occurred during a routine joint military exercise, resulting in injuries to civilians.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place around 10:00 AM (0100 GMT) in Pocheon, a city located approximately 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of the heavily guarded border with North Korea. The aircraft was engaged in a live-fire training drill when the bombs were unintentionally released.

According to South Korea’s National Fire Agency, the bombs are believed to have fallen on a village, leading to injuries and displacement of residents.

Reports indicate that four people sustained serious injuries, while three others suffered minor wounds. In addition, a church building and parts of two homes sustained damage due to the explosion.

South Korean Air Force Issues Apology

In an official statement, the South Korean Air Force expressed deep regret over the accident, extending wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. It also announced the formation of an accident response committee to investigate the cause of the mishap and pledged to provide compensation for damages.

At the time of the incident, South Korea was conducting combined live-fire exercises with the United States. These training sessions are part of the ongoing South Korea-US military collaboration, which aims to enhance defense preparedness. The annual “Freedom Shield” military exercises, one of the largest joint drills between the two allies, are scheduled to take place later this month.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the malfunction. The South Korean military has assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

