South Korea’s Impeached President Removed From Office 4 Months After Martial Law Scandal; What Happens Next?

South Korea is waking up to a new political reality. President Yoon Suk Yeol has been officially removed from office following a dramatic ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court. The decision brings an end to months of political chaos that started when Yoon briefly declared martial law last December—plunging the nation into turmoil.

The ruling, handed down Friday, finalizes Yoon’s impeachment, which had already been approved by parliament in December. The court’s decision means Yoon must immediately vacate the presidential residence, stepping down from his role with no chance of reinstatement.

Court: Martial Law Decree Was “Unconstitutional”

In a unanimous decision, all eight justices on South Korea’s top court supported Yoon’s removal. Acting chief judge Moon Hyung-bae explained the court’s reasoning, saying Yoon’s declaration of martial law was not only unjustified but unconstitutional. “Yoon’s martial law decree was unconstitutional as there was no grave national crisis at the time and his reasons for declaring it ‘cannot be justified,’” said Judge Moon.

The court also stated that Yoon had violated the formal legal process for declaring martial law. It accused him of infringing on lawmakers’ rights and abusing his role as commander of the armed forces by deploying soldiers against the public.

A Legal Battle and Public Outcry

This ruling follows a separate but related criminal trial. In January, Yoon was arrested on charges of leading an insurrection. While the court canceled his arrest warrant in March, the charges have not been dropped—meaning Yoon still faces serious legal consequences.

The impeachment saga has divided South Korea for months, with massive crowds rallying in the streets both for and against Yoon. Police responded with heavy security across Seoul, setting up barriers and checkpoints in anticipation of Friday’s court decision.

Outside the court, Yoon’s critics celebrated loudly—waving flags, cheering, and dancing. Many expressed relief that he would not have the chance to declare martial law again. Meanwhile, the mood was tense and sorrowful outside the presidential residence, where Yoon’s conservative supporters had gathered.

Once a Rising Star, Now a Cautionary Tale

Yoon’s removal marks a stunning fall from grace for the former star prosecutor, who only took office in 2022. Ironically, he first rose to national fame for helping bring down another president—Park Geun-hye—who was impeached in 2017 for corruption and abuse of power.

Now, Yoon becomes the second South Korean president to be ousted by the Constitutional Court. He also holds the unfortunate record of being the country’s shortest-serving elected leader since South Korea became a democracy. “It’s a remarkable fall from grace for the former prosecutor-turned-politician, who rose to prominence for his role in the impeachment and imprisonment of another president years ago – only to now meet the same fate.”

What Comes Next for South Korea?

Under South Korean law, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days of a president being removed. That means the country will soon head back to the polls.

One likely candidate is opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, a former lawyer and lawmaker who nearly defeated Yoon in the 2022 presidential race. His name is already being floated as the next possible leader.

Yoon, meanwhile, still faces serious legal trouble. His ongoing insurrection trial includes allegations that he used military force to try to shut down the National Assembly, even ordering troops to “drag out” politicians. If convicted, the charges could carry a sentence of life in prison or even the death penalty—although South Korea hasn’t carried out an execution in decades.

Yoon’s Justification: “A Temporary Warning”

Yoon has defended his decision to declare martial law by blaming the political deadlock in the National Assembly and warning of supposed threats from “anti-state forces” aligned with North Korea.

He argued that the declaration wasn’t meant to be permanent but rather to pressure lawmakers into breaking the gridlock. “He claimed that he always planned to respect lawmakers’ will if they voted to lift the decree.”

In the end, martial law lasted only six hours. Lawmakers forced their way into parliament and unanimously voted to cancel the decree—sparking months of crisis that led to Yoon’s downfall. During that same chaotic period, parliament also impeached the prime minister and acting president, leaving the nation without a clear leader.

From White House Spotlight to Political Collapse

Just a year ago, Yoon was singing “American Pie” at a White House state dinner, where he was honored by then-U.S. President Joe Biden. The moment was meant to highlight the strong bond between Seoul and Washington. “Yoon stood as the honored guest and sung Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ to a delighted audience.”

But back home, many saw the performance as tone-deaf—a distraction from urgent problems like rising political tensions and deepening public dissatisfaction.

As his presidency wore on, Yoon found himself clashing bitterly with the opposition. They swept midterm elections, used their numbers to block his policies, and ultimately impeached key members of his government.

It was that political gridlock that Yoon pointed to as justification for his short-lived—and ultimately disastrous—martial law decree.

As South Korea prepares for a new election, the country is still reeling from the chaos left behind. Yoon’s dramatic removal is more than just the fall of one man—it’s a reflection of a nation struggling with division, leadership, and the growing pains of democracy.