South Korea’s Opposition Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Attempt

South Korea’s National Assembly has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3. The move, which lasted only six hours, resulted in widespread political unrest and serious allegations of rebellion against the president. Yoon’s first impeachment vote last Saturday was narrowly avoided after members of his ruling People […]

South Korea’s National Assembly has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3. The move, which lasted only six hours, resulted in widespread political unrest and serious allegations of rebellion against the president.

Yoon’s first impeachment vote last Saturday was narrowly avoided after members of his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote. However, it remains unclear whether those lawmakers will repeat this strategy during the current impeachment proceedings. In the meantime, public protests against Yoon have grown, with his approval rating hitting an all-time low.

Tens of thousands of South Koreans have gathered nightly in Seoul, enduring freezing temperatures to demand Yoon’s resignation and arrest. The protests, largely peaceful, feature chants, songs, dances, and the waving of K-pop light sticks, though smaller conservative groups have also rallied to support Yoon. They have denounced the impeachment attempts, calling it an attack on the president.

The martial law decree, which was South Korea’s first in over four decades, was intended to suppress a parliamentary vote on the decree itself. Yoon had deployed hundreds of troops and police officers to the National Assembly. However, after the lawmakers rejected the decree, the military and police were withdrawn without any major violence.

Opposition parties and legal experts have accused Yoon of rebellion, arguing that martial law can only be declared during wartime or other extreme emergencies. They claim Yoon overstepped his constitutional powers by attempting to suspend parliamentary operations. The impeachment motion alleges that his actions caused significant disruption and posed a threat to both the National Assembly and the public, accusing him of undermining the Constitution.

In defense, Yoon rejected the rebellion charges, framing his martial law decree as a necessary action to warn the opposition Democratic Party, which he called a “monster” and “anti-state force.” He has vowed to fight against any efforts to destabilize the government.

Despite the intense opposition, the Democratic Party and five other opposition parties hold a combined 192 seats in South Korea’s 300-member parliament. However, they still fall short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the impeachment motion.

Yoon is currently banned from leaving South Korea, with investigations ongoing to determine whether he violated laws, including rebellion and abuse of power. If found guilty, Yoon and others involved could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Should the impeachment motion pass, Yoon’s presidential duties would be suspended while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his case. If the court removes him from office, a national election would be held within 60 days to elect a new president.

While Yoon enjoys immunity from prosecution as president, this does not extend to charges such as rebellion or treason. Legal experts believe that Yoon could face investigation, arrest, or detention if found guilty, although there is hesitation from authorities to detain him, given the potential conflict with his security services.

In the aftermath of the martial law decree, several key officials, including the defense minister, police chief, and head of Seoul’s metropolitan police, have been arrested, and investigations are continuing into other senior military and government figures.

