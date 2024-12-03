South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Lifts Martial Law Declaration After Parliament Rejection

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had declared martial law late Tuesday, December 3 pledging to eliminate what he described as “anti-state” elements. This move came amid political tensions with an opposition-dominated parliament, which Yoon has accused of aligning with communist North Korea.

South Korea’s President announced to lift Martial Law declaration. Considering the situation, it was unconstitutional and shouldn’t have been imposed in the first place.

In a swift response, the National Assembly voted to annul the martial law order. Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared the decree “invalid,” affirming that lawmakers would work alongside citizens to uphold democracy. Woo also called for the withdrawal of police and military personnel stationed at the Assembly, and they were later seen departing.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-seat legislature, stated that party lawmakers would remain in the Assembly’s main hall until the president formally rescinds his order.