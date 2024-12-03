Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Emergency Martial Law Amid Political Tensions

South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk Yeol, declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, arguing that he had to counter what he labeled as “anti-state activities” coming from opposition groups. Speaking live on television Tuesday, Yoon said he would usher the country into stronger democratic principles and protect it from perceived threats.

Goal is to Protect a Free and Democratic Country

President Yoon stressed he is committed to rebuilding a liberal South Korea as tensions with North Korea remain on the rise. “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law,” said Yoon.

Obstacles in Implementing Policies

Since taking over in 2022, President Yoon has encountered a litany of difficulties in implementing his agenda because the opposition won the parliament. This scenario adds another layer of stress to the political landscape.

