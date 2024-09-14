In a statement released on Friday, the office of President Salva Kiir confirmed the postponement, attributing it to the incomplete preparation of critical tasks required for the elections. While specifics were not provided, Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro explained that both electoral institutions and the security sector advised on the delay due to the unfulfilled conditions necessary for a safe and fair vote.

Challenges in Implementing the 2018 Peace Deal

The election postponement also extends South Sudan’s transitional period, initially agreed upon as part of the 2018 peace accord aimed at stabilizing the country after its devastating civil war. The conflict, which lasted from 2013 to 2018, claimed around 400,000 lives and displaced millions, with rival factions led by President Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar eventually forming a unity government under the peace agreement.

Despite these efforts, South Sudan has faced repeated delays in addressing key provisions of the agreement, including drafting a new national constitution and unifying opposing military forces. These setbacks have raised concerns about the country’s ability to maintain long-term peace and stability.

Ongoing Ethnic Violence and Humanitarian Crises

South Sudan has been marred by politically driven ethnic violence since gaining independence in 2011. In addition to internal unrest, the country continues to face a myriad of challenges, including severe flooding, widespread hunger, and a failing economy. The civil war in neighboring Sudan has also strained the fragile peace, impacting South Sudan’s ability to focus on internal development.

The repeated delays in holding elections have drawn criticism from both local leaders and international bodies. Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent progress in South Sudan’s electoral process, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with the peace agreement.

Reactions to the Postponement

The announcement of yet another delay has sparked frustration among civil society groups and opposition figures. Edmund Yakani, leader of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), expressed disappointment, calling the postponement a “total failure” on the government’s part. He criticized the leadership for using extensions as a strategy to retain power, arguing that they had ample time to organize the elections.

As South Sudan approaches the 2026 election deadline, the international community and local stakeholders will closely watch whether the government can finally fulfill its commitments under the peace deal and bring the country closer to a stable, democratic future.