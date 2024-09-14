Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

South Sudan Postpones Presidential Elections Again, Delays by Two Years

The announcement of yet another delay has sparked frustration among civil society groups and opposition figures.

South Sudan Postpones Presidential Elections Again, Delays by Two Years

South Sudan has announced another delay in its long-anticipated presidential elections, pushing the vote back by two more years. Initially scheduled for December 2024, the elections are now set to take place in December 2026, underscoring the country’s ongoing struggles with political instability and conflict.

In a statement released on Friday, the office of President Salva Kiir confirmed the postponement, attributing it to the incomplete preparation of critical tasks required for the elections. While specifics were not provided, Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro explained that both electoral institutions and the security sector advised on the delay due to the unfulfilled conditions necessary for a safe and fair vote.

Challenges in Implementing the 2018 Peace Deal

The election postponement also extends South Sudan’s transitional period, initially agreed upon as part of the 2018 peace accord aimed at stabilizing the country after its devastating civil war. The conflict, which lasted from 2013 to 2018, claimed around 400,000 lives and displaced millions, with rival factions led by President Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar eventually forming a unity government under the peace agreement.

Despite these efforts, South Sudan has faced repeated delays in addressing key provisions of the agreement, including drafting a new national constitution and unifying opposing military forces. These setbacks have raised concerns about the country’s ability to maintain long-term peace and stability.

Ongoing Ethnic Violence and Humanitarian Crises

South Sudan has been marred by politically driven ethnic violence since gaining independence in 2011. In addition to internal unrest, the country continues to face a myriad of challenges, including severe flooding, widespread hunger, and a failing economy. The civil war in neighboring Sudan has also strained the fragile peace, impacting South Sudan’s ability to focus on internal development.

The repeated delays in holding elections have drawn criticism from both local leaders and international bodies. Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent progress in South Sudan’s electoral process, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with the peace agreement.

Reactions to the Postponement

The announcement of yet another delay has sparked frustration among civil society groups and opposition figures. Edmund Yakani, leader of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), expressed disappointment, calling the postponement a “total failure” on the government’s part. He criticized the leadership for using extensions as a strategy to retain power, arguing that they had ample time to organize the elections.

As South Sudan approaches the 2026 election deadline, the international community and local stakeholders will closely watch whether the government can finally fulfill its commitments under the peace deal and bring the country closer to a stable, democratic future.

Also Read: Imran Khan Faces Legal Action For Alleged Incitement To Mutiny

Filed under

Election postponement 2026 Peace process delay South Sudan elections South Sudan political unrest Transitional government challenges

Also Read

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox