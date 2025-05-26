Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Southeast Asian Nations Seek Unified Approach to US Tariffs and Myanmar Crisis, Says Malaysia PM

Southeast Asian Nations Seek Unified Approach to US Tariffs and Myanmar Crisis, Says Malaysia PM

Southeast Asian nations are rallying behind a unified front to tackle key challenges, including the impact of US tariffs, Malaysian PM said.

Southeast Asian Nations Seek Unified Approach to US Tariffs and Myanmar Crisis, Says Malaysia PM

Southeast Asian nations are rallying behind a unified front to tackle pressing challenges, including the economic impact of U.S. tariffs and the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.


Southeast Asian nations are rallying behind a unified front to tackle pressing challenges, including the economic impact of U.S. tariffs and the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

Opening the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Anwar revealed that he had requested a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the tariffs affecting the region, with hopes that such a meeting could take place later this year. Malaysia, currently holding the ASEAN chairmanship, has led efforts to address these issues as a bloc.

“For ASEAN, our peace, stability and prosperity have often depended on an open, inclusive, rules-based international order… These foundations are now being dismantled under the force of arbitrary action,” Anwar reportedly said, referencing the impact of U.S. tariff policies.

The region, which relies heavily on exports to the U.S., has been hit by a range of tariffs, from 10% for Singapore to as high as 49% for Cambodia. To address these challenges, ASEAN has established a task force to coordinate its response alongside ongoing bilateral negotiations with the US, as reported by AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ASEAN leaders also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday for a historic tripartite meeting, with Anwar emphasising the potential for new cooperation to protect ASEAN’s economy. “This will help insulate ASEAN from external pressures,” he added.

Summit sees launch of ASEAN’s new 20-year vision

According to the report, the summit saw the launch of ASEAN’s new 20-year vision aimed at enhancing economic and social integration across the region. However, analysts warned that tensions over China’s actions in the South China Sea, particularly with the Philippines, continue to complicate relations.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. used the summit as an opportunity to reiterate the need for a legally binding “code of conduct” in the South China Sea. “We underscore the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea to safeguard maritime rights, promote stability, and prevent miscalculations at sea,” he said, according to AP.

‘Quiet engagement matters’

On the Myanmar crisis, which has displaced millions and resulted in thousands of deaths, Anwar noted that Malaysia had made some progress in moving the situation forward through diplomatic efforts. Malaysia’s informal advisory group, led by former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra, has facilitated dialogue, while Anwar himself met with Myanmar’s military chief last month and held talks with the opposition National Unity Government, the report said.

Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with military airstrikes continuing to disrupt ceasefire efforts and aid delivery.

Stressing the importance of continued engagement, Anwar reportedly said, “Quiet engagement matters. The steps may be small and the bridge may be fragile, but as they say, In matters of peace, even a fragile bridge is better than a widening gulf.”

ALSO READ: King Charles Heads to Canada to Open Parliament for First Time in Decades Amid Trump’s ’51st State’ Rhetoric

Filed under

Anwar Ibrahim ASEAN Gulf Cooperation Council US tariffs

newsx

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story
newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season