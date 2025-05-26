Southeast Asian Nations Seek Unified Approach to US Tariffs and Myanmar Crisis, Says Malaysia PM

Southeast Asian nations are rallying behind a unified front to tackle key challenges, including the impact of US tariffs, Malaysian PM said.

Southeast Asian nations are rallying behind a unified front to tackle pressing challenges, including the economic impact of U.S. tariffs and the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Southeast Asian nations are rallying behind a unified front to tackle pressing challenges, including the economic impact of U.S. tariffs and the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

Opening the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Anwar revealed that he had requested a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the tariffs affecting the region, with hopes that such a meeting could take place later this year. Malaysia, currently holding the ASEAN chairmanship, has led efforts to address these issues as a bloc.

“For ASEAN, our peace, stability and prosperity have often depended on an open, inclusive, rules-based international order… These foundations are now being dismantled under the force of arbitrary action,” Anwar reportedly said, referencing the impact of U.S. tariff policies.

The region, which relies heavily on exports to the U.S., has been hit by a range of tariffs, from 10% for Singapore to as high as 49% for Cambodia. To address these challenges, ASEAN has established a task force to coordinate its response alongside ongoing bilateral negotiations with the US, as reported by AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ASEAN leaders also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday for a historic tripartite meeting, with Anwar emphasising the potential for new cooperation to protect ASEAN’s economy. “This will help insulate ASEAN from external pressures,” he added.

Summit sees launch of ASEAN’s new 20-year vision

According to the report, the summit saw the launch of ASEAN’s new 20-year vision aimed at enhancing economic and social integration across the region. However, analysts warned that tensions over China’s actions in the South China Sea, particularly with the Philippines, continue to complicate relations.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. used the summit as an opportunity to reiterate the need for a legally binding “code of conduct” in the South China Sea. “We underscore the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea to safeguard maritime rights, promote stability, and prevent miscalculations at sea,” he said, according to AP.

‘Quiet engagement matters’

On the Myanmar crisis, which has displaced millions and resulted in thousands of deaths, Anwar noted that Malaysia had made some progress in moving the situation forward through diplomatic efforts. Malaysia’s informal advisory group, led by former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra, has facilitated dialogue, while Anwar himself met with Myanmar’s military chief last month and held talks with the opposition National Unity Government, the report said.

Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with military airstrikes continuing to disrupt ceasefire efforts and aid delivery.

Stressing the importance of continued engagement, Anwar reportedly said, “Quiet engagement matters. The steps may be small and the bridge may be fragile, but as they say, In matters of peace, even a fragile bridge is better than a widening gulf.”

ALSO READ: King Charles Heads to Canada to Open Parliament for First Time in Decades Amid Trump’s ’51st State’ Rhetoric