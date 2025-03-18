Sunita Williams was also one of four astronauts who were stuck at the International Space Station for the past 9 months.

Sunita Williams has been a celebrated astronaut for her record-breaking spacewalks and time spent in space. She is known for her dedication to exploration and education. Sunita Williams was also one of four astronauts who were stuck at the International Space Station for the past 9 months. Today, she has started her journey back home from space. The world is watching her return after all the struggles.

Here are the top inspirational quotes by Sunita Williams, full of experience and motivation from her space journeys:

“It took a little while to get used to falling asleep without laying down on a bed or having a pillow.”

“I don’t feel like a hero—just another person involved in the space business. I’m hoping to encourage young folks to become explorers.”

“My space expedition has changed my perspective toward people. Looking down at the Earth, we could not see borders or people with different nationalities. It was then that the realization dawned on us that all of us are a group of human beings and citizens of the universe.”

“There are millions of stars out there. It is difficult to think that life does not exist in any one of them.”

“We really have the most beautiful planet in our solar system. None other can sustain life like we know it. None other has blue water and white clouds covering colorful landmasses filled with thriving, beautiful, living things like human beings.”

“You don’t see any borders between countries from space. That’s man-made, and one experiences it only when you return to Earth.”

“You don’t look at the big problem altogether, because I think it’s a little intimidating. So you just take it one day at a time, meet the people who are going to meet with you, for you, and who you’re going to work for, and really try to do the best job that you can. That’s all teamwork, and that’s what space travel is about.”

