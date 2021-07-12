Virgin Galactic that will organize the contest in partnership with charity fundraising platform has already reserved tickets for 600 space tourists, each costing $ 2,50,000.

No sooner was billionaire Richard Branson sky high in his space journey that he announced a contest for two people on a spaceflight that will take place in 2022. Virgin Galactic that will organize the contest in partnership with charity fundraising platform has already reserved tickets for 600 space tourists, each costing $ 2,50,000.

In a new form of charity-cause that might be a key to liberalise space travel, the Branson-led company intends to donate the funds to Space for Humanity, a non-profit organization whose advisors are Andrew Aldrin, director, Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology and Alan Stern, the chief investigator in the New Horizons mission to Pluto and other Kuiper Belt destinations.

Let’s not forget that back in 2007 a rocket motor test in Mojave Desert led to the death of three working staff and in 2014, a rocket plane broke apart during the test flight leading to the death of a pilot and the other ended up with grave injuries.

But the 17-year-old wistful dream that is now nothing less than real has led to the cheers of Elon Musk who has been launching astronauts to NASA. Branson beat his billionaire-rival and Amazon chairman, Jeff Bezos in his space journey that is slated to take place within 19 days. The 71-year-old has not left any stones unturned in celebrating his success, even inviting R&B singer Khalid who performed “The New Normal” at the Spaceport America base in New Mexico.