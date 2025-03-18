NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, along with their Crew-9 teammates, have successfully returned to Earth after over nine months in space

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, along with their Crew-9 teammates, have successfully returned to Earth after over nine months in space. Nick Hague becomes the first crew member to be taken out from the Dragon spacecraft.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sunita Williams is taken out from the spacecraft. She is seen smiling and showing a thumbs-up.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down near Tallahassee, Florida, where recovery teams are now securing the capsule.

The astronauts, seen smiling after the long-awaited landing, will be assisted out one by one after initial medical checks. They will then be transported to NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston for further evaluations and post-flight recovery.

Full-fledged drama…

The moment they step out, they’ll start walking too.

And according to our PeeM, she’ll be in India next week.

Science can take a backseat…

Logic is dying a million deaths.🤭#sunitawilliamsreturn pic.twitter.com/aDZWv7yw2Q — Piku (@RisingPiku) March 18, 2025

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way back to Earth after an unexpectedly extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their return aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Tuesday concludes a nine-month mission that originally began with a faulty Boeing Starliner test flight.

The two astronauts, along with NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, undocked from the ISS in the early hours and are aiming for a splashdown off the Florida coast by evening, depending on weather conditions.

Williams and Wilmore had initially launched on June 5 aboard Boeing’s Starliner for what was meant to be a short-duration test mission. However, persistent technical problems forced NASA to send Starliner back without them, leading to their extended stay in orbit. Eventually, they were transferred to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for their return, though further delays postponed their journey home until March.

With their replacements arriving on Sunday, NASA decided to bring them back early to avoid potential worsening weather later in the week. Now, after nine months in space, the long-awaited return of Williams and Wilmore is finally underway.

Must Read: In Pics: 1st Visuals Of Splashdown With NASA Astronauts As They Lands On Earth