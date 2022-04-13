NASA announced that the Crew-4 mission will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) no sooner than April 23.

NASA and SpaceX are now planning to launch the agency’s Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:26 a.m. EDT [9:26 a.m. GMT] on Saturday, April 23.

Following the launch of the Axiom Mission 1 to the ISS on April 8, the agencies will have enough time to finish final prelaunch preparation for the Crew-4 mission.

According to the announcement, NASA will perform a flight readiness review on Friday, focusing on the preparedness of SpaceX’s crew transportation system, the International Space Station, and the international partners supporting the voyage.

If the launch is postponed on April 23, the crew will be able to launch on April 24 and 25.

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will be launched to the International Space Station on the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon capsule. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida will launch the rocket.