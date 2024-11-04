Spain: Barcelona On High Alert For Torrential Rain as Eastern Areas Battles Aftermath of Deadly Floods: Classes Suspended, Air Traffic Affected

On Monday, the city of Barcelona braced itself as torrential downpours lashed the region, only days after devastating flash floods swept through nearby Valencia, claiming at least 217 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The series of relentless storms that hammered eastern Spain last week continued their deadly pattern, dumping massive amounts of rain across Barcelona and forcing authorities to suspend commuter rail services. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente, heeding civil protection officials’ warnings, halted all commuter trains in the northeast Catalonia region, home to eight million people.

City On High Alert

Mobile phones in Barcelona buzzed with urgent alerts for “extreme and continued rainfall,” warning residents, particularly in the city’s southern areas, to avoid normally dry riverbeds and canals that could quickly turn into deadly torrents. The torrential rain has also led to the temporary suspension of classes in Tarragona, a city between Barcelona and Valencia, as it faced the highest-level red alert for rainfall.

Air traffic in Barcelona has been heavily impacted, with air traffic controllers forced to reroute 15 flights due to the severe weather, while several major highways have been closed amid landslides and flash flooding, causing widespread travel disruptions.

Ongoing Rescue Operations In Valencia City

Meanwhile, Valencia remains in a state of emergency as recovery efforts continue, with search and rescue operations still underway. In the municipality of Aldaia, soldiers, police officers, and firefighters, some dressed in wetsuits, used boats and spotlights to scour a flooded underground parking garage at the massive Bonaire shopping mall. Vehicles lay submerged under nearly a meter of muddy water, but no bodies have been discovered so far. The catastrophic flooding in Valencia has left thousands of cars wrecked and strewn across roads, canals, and highways, while inside homes, debris and mud continue to mount, leaving residents to grapple with unimaginable losses.

Spanish national television RTVE has broadcast desperate pleas from families still searching for missing loved ones, as Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska acknowledged that the true toll remains uncertain, and a reliable count of the missing is yet to be established.

Frustration In Public

The disaster has sparked outrage across Spain, with many residents feeling abandoned by authorities. In Paiporta, one of the worst-hit areas where over 60 people died, frustration boiled over as locals protested during a visit by Spain’s royal family and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tossing mud and shouting at the officials. Some angered residents wore clothing bearing symbols of far-right organizations, a reminder of the deepening divisions in the wake of the disaster.

Ongoing Efforts Of Government

As emergency responders work around the clock, Spain’s armed forces have mobilized thousands of soldiers, helicopters, and vehicles to aid in distributing food and water, clearing mud-choked streets, and safeguarding against looting.

The Spanish navy deployed its Galicia transport vessel to Valencia’s port on Monday, further bolstering the recovery efforts with marine units and heavy equipment.

Spanish leaders have vowed to review disaster management protocols to prevent a repeat of this tragedy. Yet for many in Spain, the catastrophic flooding of 2024 has left indelible scars, raising critical questions about the country’s preparedness in the face of increasingly extreme and deadly storms.

