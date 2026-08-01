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Home > World News > Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

At least 57 migrants died as nearly 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta enclave within 24 hours, triggering a major border crisis. Spain has deployed military forces, while the EU and Morocco are coordinating efforts to restore order and return illegal migrants.

At least 57 migrants died as 60,000 crossed from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta enclave. Photo: ANI
At least 57 migrants died as 60,000 crossed from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta enclave. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 07:30 IST

At least 57 migrants have died while trying to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, according to local regional president Juan Jesus Vivas. As the situation got worse, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled to the area to sort out the growing border crisis. Vivas said around 60,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco in the last 24 hours. The Spanish territory on Morocco’s northern coast has been seeing unrest since Thursday, with security forces clashing with huge groups of migrants attempting to enter Spain. 

Spain to Deploy Military to Ceuta Border

The Spanish military is set to deploy to the border with Morocco in Ceuta to restore order. According to CNN, this decision follows urgent appeals from local leaders in Ceuta to authorities in Madrid for extra support following a rapidly escalating border crisis that peaked when large groups breached the frontier barrier.

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As detailed by CNN, the Spanish government stated on Thursday evening that Armed Forces personnel would be sent to support the Civil Guard “to maintain security in the city of Ceuta.” Furthermore, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are planned to visit Ceuta on Friday.
Describing the situation on the ground, Rachid Sbihi, head of the association representing Spain’s Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, told CNN, “The situation is absolute chaos.” He added, “It’s not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing,” and stated that the border had “totally collapsed.” 

Spain Interior Minister Claims Over 48000 Migrants Returned 

In a post on social media, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called the Ceuta scenes “unacceptable”.
“We cannot allow anyone to come to our (European) Union without abiding by our rules,” she said.



The turmoil triggered regional diplomatic tension, prompting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni to threaten to implement extraordinary measures, including potentially suspending the Schengen Area agreement with Spain, following a dramatic surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Addressing the situation via X on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanchez indicated that his government is maintaining close coordination with Moroccan authorities to restore stability and promised a swift state response. 
Meanwhile, Spain’s interior ministry reported to CNN that the Moroccan government is “closely cooperating” with Madrid, with Moroccan security forces intercepting “numerous people” attempting to cross. Both nations have committed to collaborating “for the return, as soon as possible, of all the people who entered Ceuta illegally.”

Also Read: Who Is Zubair Baloch? Uzair Baloch’s Brother Critically Injured in Lyari Firing as Police Probe Gang Rivalry 

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Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?
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Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

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Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?
Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?
Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?
Spain Ceuta Migrant Crisis: 57 Dead, 60,000 Cross From Morocco in 24 Hours-What Triggered the Chaos?

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