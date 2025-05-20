Spain Emergency Numbers Down As Country Faces Phone Network Fails Across Multiple Regions Weeks After Blackout

The telecom giant Telefonica recently carried out network upgrade operations, which inadvertently led to a massive breakdown of landline and voice services.

Just weeks after a major power outage disrupted daily life across Spain and Portugal, the country is now facing another crisis—a widespread phone network shutdown. The latest disruption has severely impacted communication services nationwide, sparking concerns about infrastructure stability.

The telecom giant Telefonica recently carried out network upgrade operations, which inadvertently led to a massive breakdown of landline and voice services. According to reports in Spanish media, although landlines were the most severely affected, mobile voice services also faced significant disruptions.

Emergency services in several regions—including Aragón, Extremadura, Valencia, and the Basque Country—were unable to operate the 112 emergency line, forcing authorities to issue alternative contact numbers. Though services have since been partially restored, many areas were left vulnerable during the outage.

A spokesperson for Telefónica confirmed the technical work, stating:

“We have performed network upgrades that affected certain fixed communication services, including voice and internet. Emergency services like 112 have now been restored in several areas.”

Areas Reporting Service Recovery

Regions such as Valencia, Andalusia, Aragon, and La Rioja have reported restoration of the 112 emergency services. However, inconsistencies remain in parts of the Basque Country, where some calls are still randomly failing, according to the local Emergency Management Centre.

Downdetector Tracks Widespread Service Failures

The website Downdetector, which monitors service outages, began logging problems around 2 a.m., as reported by El Pais. Among the complaints:

72% reported complete service outages

18% cited no signal

10% experienced total system failures

Spain’s Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service has confirmed that it is actively monitoring the situation. Authorities have requested detailed updates and a clear timeline for full resolution.

Comes in Wake of April’s Historic Power Blackout

This telecom failure follows a record-breaking power outage in late April that plunged millions across Spain and Portugal into darkness. The blackout lasted nearly 23 hours, affecting:

Traffic signals and streetlights

Retail payment terminals

Public transportation systems

Flight operations across major airports

Cyberattack Not Ruled Out in Previous Blackout

The Spanish government has initiated investigations into the April blackout, involving security agencies, power grid experts, and legal authorities. A high court judge is probing the possibility of a cyberattack. However, both Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and REE (Spain’s power grid operator) chief Beatriz Corredor have stated that renewable energy sources were not to blame for the power failure.

With two significant infrastructure failures in less than a month, concerns are mounting over the resilience of Spain’s energy and communication networks. While recovery efforts are underway, the public and authorities are demanding swift and transparent solutions to prevent future incidents.