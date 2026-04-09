Spain VS U.S. Intensifies: Madrid Slams Israel’s Lebanon Bombings, Warns of Threat To International Law and Peace

Spain strongly condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the wider conflict involving Iran, reinforcing its position as a vocal critic of both U.S. and Israeli military actions despite warnings from Washington about consequences for NATO allies.

Tensions Rise Between Spain and U.S.

Its opposition to the Iran conflict has further strained ties with the U.S., with figures aligned with Donald Trump’s MAGA movement calling for action against Madrid.

Addressing lawmakers, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the situation as an attack on civilization, echoing sharp criticism from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the U.S. decision to strike Iran.

Albares said the conflict represents a serious threat to the values of peace, reason, and international law, accusing it of promoting power, force, and arbitrariness instead.

Spain Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violation

He accused Israel of violating international law and the newly brokered two-week ceasefire after a massive wave of airstrikes across Lebanon killed more than 250 people on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who has emerged as a leading opponent of the war, has closed Spanish airspace to any aircraft involved in a confrontation he has described as reckless and illegal.

On Wednesday night, he reiterated his call for the European Union to scuttle its association agreement with Israel, urging an end to “impunity for (Israel’s) criminal actions”.

FUTURE OF AIR BASES

In a post on X, Sanchez said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “contempt for life and international law is intolerable”.

Sanchez has welcomedthe Pakistani-brokered ceasefire, but said Spain would “not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they turn up with a bucket,” in reference to the U.S. administration.

Also on Wednesday, Spain and Italy both summoned Israeli envoys in protest at separate incidents involving U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon. Madrid said a Spanish UNIFIL member had been unjustly detained by the Israeli army.

Spanish ties with the U.S. took a hit last year when Madrid rejectedt Trump’s demand that NATO allies ramp up their defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product. Madrid’s stance led Trump to threaten to cut off all trade.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in March the U.S. should pull out from two jointly operated air bases in southern Spain and move “to a country that will allow us to use them”.

Earlier this week, Albares said Trump publicly mulling a withdrawal from the alliance was prompting European countries to consider alternative security arrangements.

HOPES FOR PEACE

In Spain, the government’s position remains widely popular, as polls show an overwhelming majority rejects the war. According to recent surveys, Sanchez’s Socialist Party has gained voter support while far-right Vox, which backed the U.S. and Israel, has seen a decline.

In European capitals, however, his approach has been met with some derision.

“I never agree with Sanchez because he has a vision of the world that is the opposite of mine. He says one thing and then does another,” said Matteo Salvini, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the far-right League party, when asked at a press conference on Wednesday about Sanchez’s condemnation of the war in Iran.

German, Italy Criticise Spain’s Approach

German officials told Reuters they viewed Sanchez’s confrontational stance as aimed at a domestic audience and unconstructive for preserving NATO unity. Germany has been openly critical of Spain’s refusal to increase its defence spending in line with other members of the alliance.

Among the conservative-led German government’s Social Democrat coalition partners there is more sympathy.

“Sanchez expresses things about the U.S. policy we would like to say as well,” one lawmaker said.

Jimena Blanco, chief analyst for risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said Sanchez saw himself as a standard bearer among dwindling leftist leaders in the West.

“My sense is he is trying to create unity by not allowing NATO partners in Europe to be pushed around or engage in a conflict that is not conducive to NATO’s interests,” she said.

Spain’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Spain and Europe and the U.S. were natural allies and Spain was determined to maintain its long relationship with the U.S. based on dialogue, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

“Spain is a responsible ally and committed to NATO, European and Transatlantic security,” it added.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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